Fin Easia Advisory Services Joins Fastercapital's Raise Capital Program Seeking A Capital Of $3M
Date
10/22/2024 12:14:33 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Fin eAsia Advisory Services is a consulting and advisory company that provides financial services. The mission is to make finance easy by providing training for documents maintenance, the rectification of documents covering every issue from KYC, CIBIL, banking and property documents, and all financials issues as per banking norms. The company is based in India and is founded by a former banker who had been there and done that. Mr. Ankit Chiripal, has a total experience of 17 years in the BFSI, KPO, and textile industries
Fin eAsia has joined FasterCapital's Raise Capital program and is now raising $3M. The capital will be used to develop the business, expand the team and the services, and grow.
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented,“The gap between finance and the layman has always been there. Fin eAsia helps bridge this gap and FasterCapital supports this mission.”
Company :-FasterCapital
User :- Rasha Almasri
Email :...
Phone :-+1 (512) 400-0256?
Mobile:- +971 5558 55663
Url :- fastercapita
MENAFN22102024003198003206ID1108804837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.