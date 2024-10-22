Fin Easia Advisory Services Joins Fastercapital's Raise Capital Program Seeking A Capital Of $3M

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fin eAsia Advisory Services is a consulting and advisory company that provides services. The mission is to make finance easy by providing training for documents maintenance, the rectification of documents covering every issue from KYC, CIBIL, and property documents, and all financials issues as per banking norms. The company is based in India and is founded by a former banker who had been there and done that. Mr. Ankit Chiripal, has a total experience of 17 years in the BFSI, KPO, and textile industries



Fin eAsia has joined FasterCapital's Raise Capital program and is now raising $3M. The capital will be used to develop the business, expand the team and the services, and grow.



Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented,“The gap between finance and the layman has always been there. Fin eAsia helps bridge this gap and FasterCapital supports this mission.”

