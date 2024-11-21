Rajasthan: Open Bike Fuel Lid Leaves Smoking Teacher With Severe Burn Injuries

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 21 (IANS) A teacher sustained severe burn injuries on Thursday after his bike, which he was riding, caught fire when he lit a cigarette as the tank's lid had remained open in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The victim teacher has been identified as Hritik Malhotra, a resident of Bassi in Jaipur.

An official said that the teacher was rushed to a hospital where he is said to be critical as he has sustained 85 per cent burn injuries.

“I am staying at Aravali hostel in the university and was on the way to one to the on my bike. I caught fire all of sudden when I lit a cigarette as the lid of the petrol tank had remained open,” the teacher told the police officials of the Gandhi Nagar police station.

The police officials said that the victim was admitted to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital for treatment.

“The teacher was admitted to the hospital at around 1.45 pm. He has near about 85 per cent burn injuries. His condition is critical,” said Sawai Mansingh Hospital Plastic Surgery Department HOD R.K. Jain.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan University Vice-Chancellor Professor Alpana Kateja said Hrithik Malhotra is not associated with the university anymore.

“We got the information in the afternoon about the incident and we immediately rushed him to the hospital,” said Alpana Kateja.