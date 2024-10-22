Akash-Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta 'Show Off' In Rolls-Royce During Mumbai Night Ride

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of twins Akash and Isha Ambani, along with Shloka Mehta, enjoying a night ride in their Rolls Royce on the streets of Mumbai has gone viral.

The video was posted by 'SochXIndia' on their official Instagram account. The video showed Akash driving the Rolls Royce, with Isha sitting beside him and Shloka is seen siting in the back seat.

| Ratan Tata, 'great son of India', was a mentor to Akash Ambani: Nita Ambani

The page while sharing the video captioned,“Ambani twins Isha and Akash take luxury to the next level with a joy ride in a stunning top-down Rolls! Just a casual day of living the dream.”

| NCLT dismisses ADAVL's plea to block use of 'Reliance' brand by Hinduja Group

The video has attracted comments from users with one user criticised and called it a“show off” while some other contrasted the Ambanis' style with the more understated elegance of the Tatas and Birlas.

One user said,“Pure show off which is common for Indians.”

Some other user added,“The Tatas and Birlas, understated elegance, any day.”





| Isha Ambani and Parita Parekh among youngest women on Hurun India under-35 list

“Look at them, the amount of security behind them.”

About Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani took over the digital arm of Reliance Industries, Reliance Jio Infocomm in June 2022 after Mukesh Ambani resigned as the director of the company that month.

In 2021, Ambani said that his kids were taking more responsibilities as part of the leadership shift. He said he could see in his children the same spark and potential of his father Dhirubhai Ambani – Reliance's founder – for contributing to the country's growth.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani graduated from Yale University with a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies and is also an MBA from Stanford University. She has been named in TIME magazine's TIME 100 Next list of rising stars from across industries around the world and was also recognized with the prestigious GenNext Entrepreneur Award at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023. She was recently named among the youngest women in the Inaugural 2024 Hurun India Under-35 list.