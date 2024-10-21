Israel, US Begin Implementing 5.2 Billion USD Air Defence Aid Package

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Oct 22 (IANS) Israeli and US officials have begun implementing a $5.2 billion emergency aid package to bolster Israel's air defence system.

The Israeli and US sides completed an exchange of letters to initiate the package, which will enhance Israel's Iron Dome anti-rocket system, David's Sling missile defence system, and the Iron Beam laser defense system, the said in a statement on Monday.

The package is part of an $8.7 billion aid Israel said in late September it had secured from the United States, in which $3.5 billion have already been transferred to Israel for "urgent wartime procurement."

The United States has been supporting Israel since the beginning of the conflict with Hamas on October 7 last year, sending a few hundred cargo planes and ships with weapons, bombs, and ammunition, according to official Israeli sources, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US military aid has drawn widespread criticism as ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip are claiming more and more lives. According to the latest data from the Gaza-based health authorities, the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the enclave has topped 42,600.