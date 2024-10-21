St Lucia’S St Jude Hospital Needs A Modern-Day ‘Moses In Short Pants’

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Saint Lucia's healthcare system is simply decrepit, directionless and dysfunctional. At the sitting of parliament on Tuesday, it is fitting that for health, Moses Jn Baptiste, present a statement that is cogent to the mind of reason.

By Caribbean News Global contributor

VIEUX- FORT, St Lucia – St Jude Hospital in the south of the island which exists in the George Odlum due to the September 9, 2009 fire of the original hospital is“experiencing an unprecedented surge in admissions to its Emergency Department (ED), resulting in significant pressures on staff and resources,” according to the ministry of health on Monday, October 21, 2024 .

The ministry of health failed to advised the public on the cause of the “surge in emergency department admissions.” However, said: “ To address this critical situation and ensure the continued delivery of high-quality patient care, four action points:



Increased Staffing: The onboarding of six additional nurses and three additional physicians is currently underway to bolster the existing team and enhance patient care capacity, a key component of the“Reduce Patient Waiting Time” strategy.

Expanded Bed Capacity: The procurement of twenty additional beds is in progress to alleviate overcrowding and improve patient flow. These beds are expected to be operational within three weeks.

Streamlined Patient Flow: The hospital is actively implementing the“Reduce Patient Waiting Time” strategy, which focuses on optimizing workflows, reducing bottlenecks, and ensuring prompt and appropriate attention to all patients. This includes a revised triage system, a new fast-track process for lower-acuity patients, and improved communication between departments. Improved Discharge Procedures: A comprehensive review and improvement of discharge procedures are underway to accelerate patient turnover and reduce wait times.

In addition, Dr Adelaide Moonie, medical director of St Jude hospital, said:

“We understand the challenges this surge in admissions presents to our patients and staff. The implementation of the 'Reduce Patient Waiting Time' strategy is a crucial step in addressing these issues and ensuring we continue to provide the highest level of care. We are committed to working through this difficult period and appreciate the public's cooperation.”

The ministry of health press release advised that“ despite these significant efforts, the ongoing surge in ED admissions continues to present challenges. We are reaching out to the community to request cooperation in ensuring the most appropriate use of hospital resources and the emergency department. We would like to encourage the public to use the ED for emergencies only.”

“We urge the public to use the ED for emergencies only. It is intended for the treatment of serious illnesses and injuries requiring immediate medical attention. For non-urgent conditions, please consider seeking care from your primary care physician or a Community Wellness Centre. Consider alternative care options. For less urgent matters, you may consider visiting a walk-in clinic, your primary care provider or the hospital's outpatient clinic.”

According to the ministry of health:

“St Jude hospital remains committed to providing safe and high-quality patient care. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the public as we work to address this exceptional increase in ED demand.”

By all indications, the ministry of health is grossly inadequate to be taken seriously, with the necessity to deploy a modern-day 'Moses in short pants' to address systemic inadequacies.

In a press release on October 18, 2024, the ministry of health, said:

“ [It] has taken decisive action to improve healthcare services at St Jude's hospital, following an increased demand for medical attention in the admissions and emergency room departments. In response, the ministry has deployed additional medical staff to meet the growing needs of the community and to ensure that quality care is provided efficiently.”

The directive continued:“ Effective Saturday, October 19, 2024, the ministry has engaged three additional physicians and six nurses to support the hospital's operations. This strategic move is designed to alleviate pressure on the hospital's existing staff and to better serve the patients who rely on St Jude hospital for timely medical care .”

“This additional staffing initiative reflects the ministry's broader goal of improving healthcare access and delivery across the island. In addition to the enhancements at St Jude, the ministry is actively addressing human resource challenges at the Owen King EU Hospital. The government has committed funds to hire more staff at both hospitals, further strengthening healthcare capacity at key medical facilities.”

Minister for health, wellness, and elderly affairs, Moses Jn. Baptiste, expressing the government's commitment to this initiative, said:

“ We understand the critical role St Jude plays in serving our residents, particularly in the south. By increasing the number of physicians and nurses, we are not only expanding the hospital's capacity but also enhancing the quality of care delivered. Our aim is to ensure that residents receive the healthcare services they need without unnecessary delays ,” minister Jn. Baptiste added.“ The hiring of new staff at St Jude and OKEU hospitals marks a critical step in enhancing our national healthcare system. We remain committed to resolving these issues swiftly and efficiently, and we thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we work to deliver high-quality healthcare services. ”

The ministry of health concluded that it“ remains committed to safeguarding the wellbeing of all citizens and will persist in enhancing the healthcare system to better serve every resident. We sincerely thank the public for their ongoing patience and cooperation as we work diligently to deliver timely and effective healthcare solutions.”

The“conclusions, narratives” and“strategic move” by the ministry of health per these two public statements are conclusive to the summation that,“ Saint Lucia's healthcare system is simply decrepit, directionless and dysfunctional.”

At the sitting of parliament on Tuesday, it is fitting that minister for health, Moses Jn Baptiste, present a statement that is cogent to the mind of reason.

