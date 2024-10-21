(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Orthopedic Consumables is projected to grow from USD 44.0 billion in 2024 to USD 60.9 billion by 2034, at a moderate CAGR of 3.3%, driven by the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and an aging population. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The orthopedic consumables market is poised for steady growth over the next decade, fueled by the increasing demand for orthopedic surgeries and procedures. Orthopedic consumables, including surgical tools, fixation devices, and dressings, play a critical role in treating conditions such as fractures, osteoarthritis, and other musculoskeletal disorders. With the global population aging and the prevalence of joint-related ailments rising, the demand for orthopedic consumables is expected to increase significantly.

In 2024, the market size for orthopedic consumables is projected to be USD 44.0 billion , with the market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period, reaching USD 60.9 billion by 2034. The aging population and growing prevalence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis are the primary factors contributing to this growth. Additionally, advances in surgical techniques, such as minimally invasive surgery, are expected to boost demand for high-quality consumables that support improved patient outcomes. The orthopedic sector is also benefiting from advancements in materials and technology, leading to the development of more durable and biocompatible products. The introduction of bioabsorbable implants and innovative Antimicrobial Wound Care Dressings is reshaping the market by offering better clinical results and faster patient recovery times. The increasing number of sports injuries and trauma cases are further driving demand for orthopedic consumables in hospitals and surgical centers globally. Despite these positive trends, challenges such as high costs associated with some orthopedic consumables and the risk of complications in certain surgical procedures may limit the market's expansion in some regions. However, the overall outlook remains positive, with ongoing research and innovation expected to overcome these barriers. Global Orthopedic Consumables Market: Report Scope Country-wise Insights:

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 1.0% Germany 1.2% India 3.7% UK 1.2% China 3.3% Spain 1.9%

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The Orthopedic Consumables Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The market size is expected to increase from USD 44.0 billion in 2024 to USD 60.9 billion by 2034 .

Rising demand for joint replacement surgeries, fracture repair, and minimally invasive procedures is driving market growth.

Advances in biomaterials, such as bioabsorbable implants, are creating new opportunities for market expansion. The increasing number of trauma cases and sports injuries is further boosting demand for orthopedic consumables.



“The growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, coupled with advancements in orthopedic surgery techniques, is driving the Orthopedic Consumables Market forward. With an aging global population and an increase in sports injuries, the market is set to expand steadily, providing opportunities for innovation in biocompatible and durable products.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The primary driver for the Orthopedic Consumables Market is the rising number of orthopedic surgeries due to the growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and fractures. With an aging population globally, the demand for joint replacement surgeries and fracture repair is increasing, driving demand for orthopedic consumables.

Opportunities are also emerging due to advancements in materials and technology, leading to the development of innovative products such as bioabsorbable implants and smart wound dressings. These products offer superior outcomes in terms of recovery and patient satisfaction. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets is expected to create new opportunities for companies operating in the orthopedic consumables space.

Component Insights

Orthopedic consumables consist of various components critical to surgical and post-surgical care, including:



Surgical fixation devices: Plates, screws, and rods used to stabilize bones during the healing process.

Orthopedic dressings: Wound care products, such as bandages and dressings, that help prevent infection and promote healing after surgery.

Joint implants and prostheses: Devices used in joint replacement surgeries, such as knee and hip replacements, to restore mobility in patients. Bioabsorbable implants: Advanced materials designed to be absorbed by the body after completing their function, reducing the need for additional surgeries.

The segment for joint implants and prostheses is expected to experience the fastest growth due to the rising number of joint replacement surgeries globally. Additionally, bioabsorbable implants are gaining traction as they reduce the risk of complications and the need for revision surgeries.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The Orthopedic Consumables Market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and an aging population. As people age, they become more susceptible to conditions such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, which often require surgical intervention. This has led to an increase in demand for joint implants, surgical fixation devices, and wound dressings used in post-surgical care.

Key trends include the growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, which require specialized consumables designed to support quicker recovery times and reduced complications. Another significant trend is the advancement in biomaterials, leading to the introduction of bioabsorbable implants that improve patient outcomes and reduce the need for additional procedures.

Opportunities for growth are particularly strong in emerging markets where healthcare infrastructure is expanding. As access to advanced surgical care improves in these regions, the demand for orthopedic consumables is expected to rise significantly.

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="800" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cf7f96ec-7c05-4036-955d-0c7d01d1ce77/orthopedic-consumables-market-1.jpg" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Orthopedic Consumables Market 1.jpg" width="800" />

Competitive Landscape

The orthopedic consumables market is highly competitive, with leading companies such as Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, and Johnson & Johnson maintaining a dominant presence through continuous product innovation, strategic mergers, and acquisitions. These companies are heavily investing in cutting-edge technologies like robotic-assisted surgeries and expanding their product offerings to address the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and joint replacements. Their focus on technological advancements and portfolio diversification positions them at the forefront of the market, enabling them to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients.

Recent Industry Developments in Orthopedic Consumables Market

On April 25, 2024, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a global leader in medical technology, successfully executed the world's first robotic-assisted shoulder replacement surgery using its ROSA® Shoulder System. This landmark procedure was performed at the Mayo Clinic by Dr. John W. Sperling, MD, MBA, a Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, who played a significant role in the development of the ROSA Shoulder system.

On March 21, 2024, Stryker, a renowned global medical technology company, completed its acquisition of SERF SAS, a joint replacement company based in France, previously owned by Menix.

Key Players of the Orthopedic Consumables Industry

ConMed CorporationStryker CorporationJohnson & JohnsonZimmer BiometMedtronic plc.3M CompanyDSM BiomedicalWright Medical Group, Inc.Bio Tek Instruments, Inc.

Key Segments of Orthopedic Consumables Industry

By Product Type:

In terms of service, the industry is divided into wound-management orthopedic consumables, surgical orthopedic consumables and others.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and others

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

GERMAN Translation -

Der Markt für orthopädische Verbrauchsmaterialien wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich stetig wachsen, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach orthopädischen Operationen und Verfahren. Orthopädische Verbrauchsmaterialien, darunter chirurgische Instrumente, Fixiervorrichtungen und Verbände, spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Behandlung von Erkrankungen wie Frakturen, Arthrose und anderen Erkrankungen des Bewegungsapparats. Angesichts der Alterung der Weltbevölkerung und der zunehmenden Verbreitung von Gelenkerkrankungen wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach orthopädischen Verbrauchsmaterialien deutlich steigen wird.

Im Jahr 2024 wird das Marktvolumen für orthopädische Verbrauchsmaterialien auf 44,0 Milliarden USD geschätzt. Der Markt soll im Prognosezeitraum mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,3 % wachsen und bis 2034 60,9 Milliarden USD erreichen . Die alternde Bevölkerung und die zunehmende Verbreitung von Osteoporose und Osteoarthritis sind die Hauptfaktoren, die zu diesem Wachstum beitragen. Darüber hinaus wird erwartet, dass Fortschritte bei Operationstechniken, wie der minimalinvasiven Chirurgie, die Nachfrage nach hochwertigen Verbrauchsmaterialien, die zu verbesserten Patientenergebnissen beitragen, steigern werden.

Auch der orthopädische Sektor profitiert von Material- und Technologiefortschritten, die zur Entwicklung haltbarerer und biokompatiblerer Produkte führen. Die Einführung bioabsorbierbarer Implantate und innovativer Wundverbände verändert den Markt, da sie bessere klinische Ergebnisse und schnellere Genesungszeiten der Patienten ermöglichen. Die steigende Zahl von Sportverletzungen und Traumafällen treibt die Nachfrage nach orthopädischen Verbrauchsmaterialien in Krankenhäusern und chirurgischen Zentren weltweit weiter an.

Trotz dieser positiven Trends könnten Herausforderungen wie die hohen Kosten einiger orthopädischer Verbrauchsmaterialien und das Risiko von Komplikationen bei bestimmten chirurgischen Eingriffen die Expansion des Marktes in einigen Regionen einschränken. Die Gesamtaussichten bleiben jedoch positiv, und laufende Forschung und Innovationen dürften diese Hindernisse überwinden.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie



Der Markt für orthopädische Verbrauchsmaterialien soll von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,3 % wachsen.

Die Marktgröße soll von 44,0 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2024 auf 60,9 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 steigen .

Die steigende Nachfrage nach Gelenkersatzoperationen, Frakturreparaturen und minimalinvasiven Verfahren treibt das Marktwachstum an.

Fortschritte bei Biomaterialien, beispielsweise bioabsorbierbaren Implantaten, schaffen neue Möglichkeiten zur Marktexpansion. Die steigende Zahl an Traumafällen und Sportverletzungen lässt die Nachfrage nach orthopädischen Verbrauchsmaterialien zusätzlich steigen.



„Die zunehmende Verbreitung von Erkrankungen des Bewegungsapparats sowie Fortschritte bei orthopädischen Operationstechniken treiben den Markt für orthopädische Verbrauchsmaterialien voran. Angesichts einer alternden Weltbevölkerung und einer Zunahme von Sportverletzungen wird der Markt stetig wachsen und Möglichkeiten für Innovationen bei biokompatiblen und langlebigen Produkten bieten“, sagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Wachstumstreiber und Chancen

Der Haupttreiber für den Markt für orthopädische Verbrauchsmaterialien ist die steigende Zahl orthopädischer Operationen aufgrund der zunehmenden Verbreitung von Erkrankungen des Bewegungsapparats wie Osteoporose, Arthritis und Frakturen. Angesichts der alternden Weltbevölkerung steigt die Nachfrage nach Gelenkersatzoperationen und Frakturreparaturen, was die Nachfrage nach orthopädischen Verbrauchsmaterialien antreibt.

Auch durch Fortschritte bei Materialien und Technologie ergeben sich neue Chancen, die zur Entwicklung innovativer Produkte wie bioabsorbierbarer Implantate und intelligenter Wundverbände führen. Diese Produkte bieten bessere Ergebnisse in Bezug auf Genesung und Patientenzufriedenheit. Darüber hinaus dürfte der Ausbau der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur in den Schwellenmärkten neue Chancen für Unternehmen schaffen, die im Bereich orthopädischer Verbrauchsmaterialien tätig sind.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Orthopädische Verbrauchsmaterialien bestehen aus verschiedenen Komponenten, die für die chirurgische und postoperative Versorgung entscheidend sind, darunter:



Chirurgische Fixiergeräte: Platten, Schrauben und Stäbe zur Stabilisierung der Knochen während des Heilungsprozesses.

Orthopädische Verbände: Wundpflegeprodukte wie Bandagen und Verbände, die Infektionen vorbeugen und die Heilung nach Operationen fördern.

Gelenkimplantate und Prothesen: Geräte, die bei Gelenkersatzoperationen, wie zum Beispiel Knie- und Hüftersatz, verwendet werden, um die Beweglichkeit von Patienten wiederherzustellen. Bioabsorbierbare Implantate: Moderne Materialien, die so konzipiert sind, dass sie nach Erfüllung ihrer Funktion vom Körper absorbiert werden, wodurch die Notwendigkeit zusätzlicher Operationen reduziert wird.

Das Segment der Gelenkimplantate und Prothesen dürfte aufgrund der weltweit steigenden Zahl von Gelenkersatzoperationen das schnellste Wachstum verzeichnen. Darüber hinaus gewinnen bioabsorbierbare Implantate an Bedeutung, da sie das Risiko von Komplikationen und die Notwendigkeit von Revisionsoperationen verringern.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen

Der Markt für orthopädische Verbrauchsmaterialien wird vor allem durch die steigende Zahl von Erkrankungen des Bewegungsapparats und die alternde Bevölkerung angetrieben. Mit zunehmendem Alter werden Menschen anfälliger für Erkrankungen wie Arthrose und Osteoporose, die oft chirurgische Eingriffe erfordern. Dies hat zu einer erhöhten Nachfrage nach Gelenkimplantaten, chirurgischen Fixiervorrichtungen und Wundverbänden für die postoperative Versorgung geführt.

Zu den wichtigsten Trends gehört die wachsende Beliebtheit minimalinvasiver Operationen, für die spezielle Verbrauchsmaterialien erforderlich sind, die eine schnellere Genesung und weniger Komplikationen ermöglichen. Ein weiterer wichtiger Trend ist die Weiterentwicklung von Biomaterialien, die zur Einführung bioabsorbierbarer Implantate führt, die die Behandlungsergebnisse verbessern und die Notwendigkeit zusätzlicher Eingriffe verringern.

Wachstumschancen bestehen besonders in Schwellenmärkten, in denen die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur ausgebaut wird. Da sich in diesen Regionen der Zugang zu moderner chirurgischer Versorgung verbessert, dürfte die Nachfrage nach orthopädischen Verbrauchsmaterialien deutlich steigen.

Wettbewerbsumfeld

Der Markt für orthopädische Verbrauchsmaterialien ist hart umkämpft. Führende Unternehmen wie Stryker, Zimmer Biomet und Johnson & Johnson behaupten ihre dominante Stellung durch kontinuierliche Produktinnovation, strategische Fusionen und Übernahmen. Diese Unternehmen investieren massiv in Spitzentechnologien wie roboterassistierte Operationen und erweitern ihr Produktangebot, um der steigenden Nachfrage nach minimalinvasiven Eingriffen und Gelenkersatz gerecht zu werden. Ihr Fokus auf technologische Fortschritte und Portfoliodiversifizierung positioniert sie an der Spitze des Marktes und ermöglicht es ihnen, die sich entwickelnden Bedürfnisse von medizinischem Fachpersonal und Patienten zu erfüllen.

Aktuelle Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für orthopädische Verbrauchsmaterialien

Am 25. April 2024 führte Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen in der Medizintechnik, erfolgreich die weltweit erste robotergestützte Schulterersatzoperation mit seinem ROSA®-Schultersystem durch. Dieser bahnbrechende Eingriff wurde an der Mayo Clinic von Dr. John W. Sperling, MD, MBA, einem Professor für orthopädische Chirurgie an der Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, durchgeführt, der eine bedeutende Rolle bei der Entwicklung des ROSA-Schultersystems spielte.

Am 21. März 2024 schloss Stryker, ein renommiertes globales Medizintechnikunternehmen, die Übernahme von SERF SAS ab, einem in Frankreich ansässigen Unternehmen für Gelenkersatz, das zuvor Menix gehörte.

Hauptakteure der orthopädischen Verbrauchsmaterialindustrie

ConMed CorporationStryker CorporationJohnson & JohnsonZimmer BiometMedtronic plc.3M UnternehmenDSM BiomedicalWright Medical Group, Inc.Bio Tek Instruments, Inc.