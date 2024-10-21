Bahrain King, Iran FM Mull Regional Developments

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa discussed on Monday with Iran's Foreign Abbas Araghchi the latest regional developments and efforts made for lull and de-escalation to reach peaceful solutions. During a reception at Bahrain's Al-Sakhir Palace, the King and Araghchi focused also on topics related to bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported. (end) kna

