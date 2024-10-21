6 Dead, 3 Injured In Traffic Accident In Al Adasiyah

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Six people were killed and three others were on Monday in a traffic accident in Al Adasiyah near the Dead Sea area.

According to the spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate (PSD), Civil Defence Department (CDD) and PSD personnel dealt with the accident that involved a truck that had veered off course and overturned onto seven vehicles, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The CDD personnel evacuated the deceased and provided the necessary first aid to the injured before transporting them to the nearest hospital.

A traffic investigation has been started to determine the cause of the accident, Petra added.

A PSD report issued in June said that there were 16,469 injuries including 826 people who were severely injured in 170,058 road accidents in 2023.

The report indicated that the population of Jordan in 2023 was 11.5 million and the number of registered vehicles was 1,930,958.

The Kingdom witnessed 1.5 deaths and 45 injuries daily, according to the PSD report.

The report stated that human errors were attributed to 96.2 per cent of road accidents, while 2.6 per cent is attributed to road construction and 1.2 per cent to the vehicle itself.

A new traffic law went into effect in September 2023 to provide a safe road environment by increasing penalties for dangerous violations that could result in accidents, injuries and fatalities.