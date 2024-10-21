(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christy Doyle

Christy Doyle Recognized with 2024 BenefitsPRO Luminaries Award for Humanizing Benefits

- Christy DoyleORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christy Doyle, Chief People Officer at Quality One Wireless , has been named to the 2024 BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class in the category of Humanizing Benefits. This prestigious recognition highlights professionals and organizations making significant strides in humanizing the benefits and setting an exemplary standard for others.This recognition celebrates top professionals and organizations within the benefits industry that strive to transform and humanize the field and set a bright example within the business. The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee's commitment to the highest ethical standards, as well as dedication to service and excellence.Doyle oversees all human resources, payroll, and talent management functions for multiple companies, impacting over 100 employees. Known for her creative and innovative approaches, she has led numerous initiatives aimed at improving employee wellbeing, such as the transformation of Quality One Wireless' medical program with the assistance of Ethos Benefits, saving the company $1.9 million, and implementing onsite wellness clinics, vaccination drives, and free dental cleanings. Her dedication to employee advocacy is exemplified by her hands-on involvement in helping staff navigate personal health challenges, including her work to ensure an employee with breast cancer could access specialized treatment through the company's insurance program.This year's BenefitsPRO Luminaries Award acknowledges Doyle's commitment to creating an environment where employee benefits go beyond numbers, delivering real impact on the lives of the individuals they serve. The honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on their ability to state and achieve goals, their impact on the field, and their dedication to modernization and ethical practices.Reflecting on the honor, Doyle said:"Receiving the Humanizing Benefits award is truly a privilege. At Quality One Wireless, we believe that employee benefits are about caring for people, not just managing costs, and this recognition affirms the positive impact we strive to make in our employees' lives."

