B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN NEW JERSEY

- Kim ShermanPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B2B CFO ®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Kim Sherman has joined as Partner. She is based in Pennington, New Jersey and will serve the Greater Princeton and surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.Kim has over 30 years of financial and operational experience serving executives and owners in a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, she spent 5 years as CFO of Switlik Parachute Company, Inc. where she oversaw the finance, IT, and HR functions. She led the selection and implementation of a fully integrated ERP system and managed the bank, insurance, compensation, tax, and audit relationships.Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said,“We are delighted that Kim has joined our partnership. She is highly accomplished, and her expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”According to Kim,“I am thrilled and honored to join B2B CFO® as a partner. I look forward to helping business owners in my community improve their lives and achieve their goals.”To find out more about, or to connect with Kim, visit b2bcfo/kim-sherman.About B2B CFOB2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit .

