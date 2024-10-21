Bridal Specialist Lindsey Rae Howard Nominated For Hairstylist Of The Year, Inspires Confidence And Education In Beauty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lindsey Rae Howard, a leading bridal specialist and owner of Brushed by Lindsey Salon , continues to make headlines in the beauty industry with her nomination for the prestigious Hairstylist of the Year award by @BeyondThePonytail. Known for her stunning updos and personal approach to styling, this recognition comes after a decade of serving over 500 brides and creating countless iconic wedding looks across Georgia and the Southern states.Lindsey Rae Howard's educational journey includes not only a double major in business and cosmetology from Columbus Technical College but also an impressive tenure at the Yale School of Management, where she graduated in the top 10 percent of her class. These academic achievements have empowered her to elevate her bridal business and extend her influence beyond the salon chair, playing a critical role on the Advisory Board at Columbus Technical College and shaping the future of the beauty industry.Her recognition as a top bridal stylist has earned her features in notable publications such as Brides, The Knot Georgia, and Alabama Weddings, and she has been instrumental in testing new products for industry leaders like @colortrak.. Recently Married: Lindsey's recent marriage has been a transformative experience, bringing clarity about love, respect, and confidence, with her husband playing a key role in her journey toward self-love.. Professional Recognition: Lindsey's work has been featured in prestigious publications, including Brides, The Knot Georgia, and Alabama Weddings, solidifying her reputation as a top stylist.. Industry Leadership: In addition to being part of the testing team at @colortrak, Lindsey serves on the Advisory Board at Columbus Technical College, helping shape the future of beauty education.As a virtual educator for top beauty brands like @UrbanDecay, @CharlotteTilbury, and @makeupbyMario, Lindsey has shared her expertise with aspiring artists around the globe. She's also committed to empowering the next generation through collaborations with @mykitsch and the nonprofit @beautychangeslives, which advocate for beauty as a rewarding first-choice career.Her recently released children's book, Quinley's Magical Salon Adventure, is a testament to her belief in the power of self-love. The book inspires young girls to overcome self-doubt and embrace their own unique beauty.In another exciting milestone, Lindsey is set to compete in the Georgia International Pageant alongside her daughter, Quinley Grubbs. Their participation promises to be a historic moment, showcasing the unique bond of a mother-daughter duo and emphasizing the importance of confidence and beauty as tools for personal growth. Lindsey's involvement in the pageant highlights her belief in beauty's transformative power in fostering joy and empowerment, both within her clients and beyond.From overcoming personal challenges to becoming a source of inspiration for others, Lindsey's journey is a beacon of hope for anyone striving to combine personal fulfillment with professional success. As she continues to make a positive impact on her clients, her community, and the beauty industry at large, Lindsey Rae Howard remains a force of influence, education, and confidence.For more information about her services, and educational initiatives, or to follow her journey to the pageant, visit the website or follow her on Instagram at @everydaylindseyrae and @brushedbylindseysalon .

