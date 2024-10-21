Kuwait Signs Numerous Deals To Bolster Global Aviation Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Buqus

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Monday signed agreements with four countries in a bid to ratchet up global cooperation in the crucial sector, which includes boosting bilateral commercial flight operations.

The deals signed with Canada, Singapore, Botswana and Zimbabwe, amid the ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2024) in the Malaysian capital, aim to propel aviation ties between Kuwait and these countries to greater levels, said chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah.

The global gathering brings together representatives of civil aviation bodies and organizations from around the world in an effort to learn about "current industry trends and issues, exchange experiences, in addition to the negotiation of agreements," according to the event's website. (end)

