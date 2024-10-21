The United States – Angola Sign Open Skies: Zambia To Catalyze Growth In The Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON / AFRICA – US ambassador to Angola Tulinabo S. Mushingi and the Republic of Angola secretary of state for international cooperation and Angolan Communities ambassador Domingos Custodio Vieira Lopes signed an Open Skies Air Agreement in Luanda to advance our countries' bilateral cooperation. The Agreement brings the civil aviation relationship between the United States and Angola to the highest modern standard.

“The agreement with the Republic of Angola expands our strong economic and commercial partnership, promotes people-to-people ties, and creates new opportunities for travellers, shippers, and airlines, promoting tourism and commerce. By concluding this pro-consumer, pro-growth, pro-competition agreement, Angola joins a community of partners committed to maintaining an open and modern air services agreement as well as high standards of aviation safety and security,” said the office of the spokesperson.

“The agreement includes unrestricted capacity and frequency of services for both passenger and all-cargo carriers, open route rights, an open charter regime, self-handling provisions, and open code-sharing opportunities. The agreement, which has been applied since it was initialed in April 2023, will enter into force following an exchange of diplomatic notes confirming that the necessary internal procedures have been completed,” the departments' media note advised.

The new agreement builds on a framework of US Open Skies agreements with more than 135 other partners that enable US air carriers to operate and expand flight networks beyond US borders and connect the US economy to growing markets.

Meanwhile, the United States and Zambia signed an agreement to catalyze growth in the agricultural sector.

“As Zambia prepares to mark 60 years of independence, the United States welcomes the signing of a landmark $491 million project with the government of Zambia to deliver sustainable and inclusive economic growth for the Zambian people,” said a press statement attributed to Antony Blinken, secretary of state.

This Millennium Challenge Corporation compact, based on a $458 million debt-free grant from the United States and a $33 million investment by the Zambian government, will develop infrastructure to assist Zambia's farmers and rural communities in accessing regional and global markets, support policy reforms to catalyze agricultural sector growth, and complement the US government's investments in the Lobito Corridor.

“The United States is committed to our 60-year partnership with Zambia as it seeks to reduce poverty and foster a democracy that contributes to regional security and prosperity. We look forward to working closely with our partners in Zambia through this compact to unlock economic potential and deliver life-changing results for the Zambian people,” the press statement concluded.

