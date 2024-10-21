عربي


Master Plan For Shusha's Development Until 2040 Approved

10/21/2024 7:10:58 AM

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, has approved the "Master Plan for the Development of Shusha City until 2040," Azernews reports.

This plan, which began in 2021, envisions the city's growth and revitalization while preserving its historical, cultural, and natural landscape.

The plan outlines key areas for residential development, social services, and cultural facilities, while ensuring the city's natural features are maintained. It includes a strategy to restore historical monuments in the city's eastern and central parts, with minimal disruption to the road networks.

Transport and infrastructure development are also prioritized, with a focus on pedestrian pathways, bicycle lanes, and accessible public transportation.

Social service institutions will be well-connected to ensure convenience for the population.

AzerNews

