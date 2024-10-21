Master Plan For Shusha's Development Until 2040 Approved
Date
10/21/2024 7:10:58 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, has approved the
"Master Plan for the Development of Shusha City until 2040,"
Azernews reports.
This plan, which began in 2021, envisions the city's growth and
revitalization while preserving its historical, cultural, and
natural landscape.
The plan outlines key areas for residential development, social
services, and cultural facilities, while ensuring the city's
natural features are maintained. It includes a strategy to restore
historical monuments in the city's eastern and central parts, with
minimal disruption to the road networks.
Transport and infrastructure development are also prioritized,
with a focus on pedestrian pathways, bicycle lanes, and accessible
public transportation.
Social service institutions will be well-connected to ensure
convenience for the population.
