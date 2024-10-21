Author's Revolutionary Ghost Story Dares To Offer Positive View Of Nation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author Rich Rostron poses with a copy of his novel, 'The Ghost of Lexington and Concord.'

QR Code to Order a Copy of The Ghost of Lexington and Concord

Ghostly adventure requires reluctant team of teens to work together to solve 248-year-old mystery, if they can survive

- Rich RostronWOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Rich Rostron (author)815.909.4677...Re: Author's Revolutionary ghost story dares to offer positive view of nationRich Rostron, of Woodstock, IL, has published his second novel of historical fiction: The Ghost of Lexington and Concord. As with his prior work, published in 2022, The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay, which shares a story from WWII in the Southwest Pacific, this is a book that presents America in a positive light.“I've seen so much that we're force-feeding children these days that attacks America as a bad country,” said Rostron.“I felt a desire to respond with a book that offers a more balanced and responsible perspective.”Both books are more than merely about historical events In both books, the teen characters are confronted with challenges to overcome in current times.In this new novel, three middle school students are thrown together for a field trip and get more than they bargained for when they cross paths with a ghost from the historic battle they are studying. The meeting launches them on an adventure of danger and mystery.“My last novel was about a US Navy veteran sharing his experiences with his great-grandson and the boy's friend,” said Rostron.“I wanted to use a similar method of telling the historical aspect of this book but the American Revolution, when the Battle of Lexington and Concord took place, was almost 250 years ago. I had to come up with another method of telling the story.”Rostron said he took a research trip to New England to prepare for writing what has become 'The Ghost of Lexington and Concord' and other books. It was during that trip that he came up with the idea of a ghost sharing the historical portion of the story.Both books are available on Amazon. The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay is available as a paperback, hard cover, Kindle and audio book. Currently, The Ghost of Lexington and Concord is available as a paperback, hard cover and Kindle book.

