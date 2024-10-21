U.S. Budget Deficit Climbs To 6.4% Of GDP In Fiscal Year 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States budget deficit rose to 6.4% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024, up from 6.3% in 2023. This increase occurred despite additional tax revenue, which failed to offset rising debt service costs.



The Treasury Department announced these figures on Friday, just weeks before the election. The upcoming vote pits candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump.



The deficit reached $1.833 trillion by the end of the 2024 fiscal year on September 30th. This amount is 8.0% higher than the previous year's figure. It stands as the third-largest deficit in US history.



Only the deficits of 2020 and 2021 surpassed this year's total. Those years saw a surge in public spending due to the global pandemic. The deficit had decreased significantly in 2022 but began to rise again in 2023.



High interest payments on the massive US debt contributed to the deficit's growth in 2024. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen commented on the administration's focus on long-term economic growth.







She highlighted investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, and clean energy. Yellen also noted the importance of considering the long-term fiscal outlook in these decisions.

Economic Challenges and Fiscal Responsibility

A White House official criticized Congressional Republicans for approving tax cuts that reduced revenue and increased debt. The official also pointed out their continued push for massive tax reductions.



From October 2023 to September 2024, government revenue increased by 11.0% to $4.919 trillion. A Treasury official explained that American households paid more taxes due to improved financial situations.



This improvement stemmed from higher employment levels and increased wages. Government spending also rose by 10% to $6.752 trillion. A nearly one-third increase in debt servicing primarily drove this spending growth.



The deficit's expansion highlights ongoing challenges in balancing economic growth with fiscal responsibility. As the election approaches, these figures will likely fuel debates on economic policy and government spending.

