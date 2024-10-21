(MENAFN- PR Newswire) An ambitious agenda for alumni engagement with more than $125 million already raised

Allegheny College today announced the launch of its $250 million capital campaign, "In for Allegheny: Our Pathway Forward," the College's largest campaign ever, to support and achieve the goals of its Strategic Pathway, a roadmap into the future to guide and ensure that the College and its graduates have a positive effect on their communities, the workplace and the world around them. To date, more than $125 million has been raised towards this campaign that will run through June 2027.

In addition to funding, the campaign has a dual aim to raise Allegheny College's profile and engage alumni to Invite, Inspire, and Invest . Alumni are asked to invite and refer prospective students to Allegheny College whom they feel, from their personal experience, would thrive and contribute to the vibrant campus community. By working with the Center for Career and Professional Development, alumni can inspire students by their example, coming back to help students chart their career path, offering internships, and talking with students about major and minor options to prepare for a successful launch after graduation. And finally, alumni, family, and friends are asked to invest in the pathway forward for Allegheny College.

"One should not underestimate the collective power of this historic liberal arts college," said President Cole. "'In for Allegheny: Our Pathway Forward' celebrates Allegheny College pride by creating an alignment of shared purpose that ultimately is bigger than all of us individually. We are investing in and will be bold in our focus on academic excellence and outcomes that are relevant to students, our region and our world." Fundraising under President Cole's leadership has generated the highest amount of donor support in the College's 209-year history.

President Cole underscored that this campaign is a differentiator among liberal arts institutions. The campaign supports each of the Strategic Pathway's goals which offer a unique, forward-looking, inclusive approach.

. Allegheny College is doubling down on the excellence of its distinct liberal arts experience and renewing focus on strong outcomes for 100 percent of its students. "Our unique graduation requirement to choose a major and minor in different areas of study helps ourstudents build on their unusual combinations of interests for a multi-disciplinary path that leads to enriched lives, lifelong learning,preparation for careers of today, as well as for those that may not even exist yet," noted Jennifer Dearden, Provost and Dean of the Faculty.. A welcoming experience and inclusive culture are hallmarks for all students.The College is developing new comprehensive advising and onboarding programming to introduce new students to campus resources while also expanding fun, social activities to build a strong sense of community and belonging. Investments to improve the campus infrastructurealso are underway or slated to begin on best-in-classathletics facilities and residential enhancements. There will be significant improvements to academic buildingswith renovations at Quigley Hall, home to Business, Economics and Political Science, including the Center for Political Participation and theBruce R. Thompson Center for Business and Economics, and the transformation of Reis Hall into the Phil St. Moritz '61 Center for Innovation, where students will engage in interdisciplinary learning at the intersection of the liberal arts and emerging technologies.. Allegheny College will establish and endow The Center for Faculty Research and Teaching Excellence to support its nationally recognized faculty as it builds on the relevance of a liberal arts education while expanding its academic offerings, including new majors, skill-based microcredentials and accelerated degree opportunities. By delivering education from multiple perspectives, the College will lead and support workforce development, be a sustainability leader in the region, and develop strategic partnerships.. The College is a part of and serves the greater Meadville region. Strategies will expand workforce and economic development and strengthen partnerships that support both Allegheny students and surrounding communities. The Allegheny Community Impact Hub is a network of regional partners, faculty, staff and students actively engaged in community improvement efforts. Most recently, the College received a $1 million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to accelerate the work of the Meadville Community Revitalization Corporation, a non-profit organization aimed to activate and revitalize downtown Meadville. The Allegheny Lab for Innovation and Creativity@Bessemer (ALIC@Bessemer), based in downtown Meadville, provides off-site training to regional industry partners to equip the workforce to adapt to emerging technologies and will also include an Incubator and R&D Hub where regional companies, alumni-owned businesses, students, and professors will work together on innovative solutions for industry and business problems.. Through the thoughtful and transparent management of the resources provided by the capital campaign, Allegheny College will be operationally excellent and financially sustainable to thrive in the future, ensuring business practices are student-centered and support faculty and staff in their work. The College has a history of major donors investing in the campus, programs, scholarship and various resources for students. This campaign will illustrate a continuance of those major gifts and an influx of smaller, grassroots donations.

"Our alumni, families, and friends understand the transformational impact of an Allegheny College education," said Matthew Stinson, vice president for institutional advancement at Allegheny College. "We are excited to provide a place for everyone in this campaign – from recent graduates to major donors -- who wants to help invite, inspire, and invest in our pathway forward."



"Allegheny College has been successfully educating future leaders for 209 years and will continue to evolve and innovate to thrive for another 200 years," Cole concluded.

Allegheny College , founded in 1815, is one of the nation's most historic and innovative four-year colleges with the distinct requirement of completing a major and minor in different academic areas. This multidisciplinary learning celebrates students' unusual combinations of interests and provides

creative, independent thinkers with a path for educational depth and intellectual growth, preparing them

for careers that may not yet exist. Located in western Pennsylvania, Allegheny College is one of 40 colleges featured in Loren Pope's "Colleges That Change Lives" and recently ranked #4 by The Princeton Review in its Top 20 Best Private Schools for Making an Impact.

In its 2025

rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Allegheny College as one of the country's top 100 national liberal arts colleges, with special distinctions including one of the top 10 best for senior capstone experience and one of the top 25 best for undergraduate research and creative activities.

