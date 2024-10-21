Needle-Free Injector Market Will Reach USD 43.4 Billion By 2032, Driven By The Growing Demand For Needle-Free Drug Delivery Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Needle-Free Injector is growing rapidly along with the escalating requirements of pain-free drug delivery systems, greater needle-phobic population, increased vaccination drives, and the shift towards non-invasive healthcare solutions in varied geographies across the world. Austin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “ The Needle-Free Injector Market size reached up to USD 15.6 billion in the year 2023 and is projected to reach USD 43.4 billion by 2032, growing at a soaring CAGR of 12.08% during the forecast period 2024-2032. ” Needle-Free Injector Market Outlook The current global demand for needle-free injectors is largely due to the non-invasive and painless administration pattern. Thus, they are in great demand among patients who panic during any kind of needle injection. Demand for these injectors emerged from health care professionals and the patients themselves, mainly in drug delivery and vaccination. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders has increased significantly, ensuring an upward trend. Furthermore, these injectors have an advantage in terms of supplies to key players who have made significant investments and technological advancements. The key manufacturers are observing these growth opportunities through the development of efficient, portable, and user-friendly devices. The market for needle-free injectors will grow further as biologics and vaccines continue to be used increasingly. Countries with newly developed health infrastructure are bound to see high adoption rates of these injectors in regions where mass immunization programs are being implemented.





Download PDF Sample of Needle-Free Injector Market @ Key Players:

PharmaJet Inc.

Crossject

Portal Instruments

NuGen Medical Devices

Antares Pharma, Inc.

PenJet Corporation

Medical International Technology Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

CSL Limited (Seqirus UK Limited)

Gerresheimer AG

Pfizer Inc. Halozyme Needle-Free Injector Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 15.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 43.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.08% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Load (Liquid Injections, Powder Injections, Projectile Injections)

. By Technology (Spring-loaded jet injectors, Battery-powered jet injectors, Gas-powered jet injectors)

. By Delivery Site (Intra-dermal injectors, Intramuscular injectors, Subcutaneous injectors)

. By Application (Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Cosmetic, Others)

. By End User (Home Care Settings, Long Term Care Centers) Key Drivers . Surge in Diabetes and Cosmetic Procedures Fuels Demand for Needle-Free Injection Technology

If You Need Any Customization on Needle-Free Injector Market Report, I nquire Now @

Segment Analysis

By Load

Liquid injections dominated the market in 2023 with 60.0%. Liquid injectors are used in drug delivery and in vaccinations due to easy administration and immediate bioavailability. The prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for effective vaccination strategies significantly drive the segment.

Powder injections are expected to progress at 12% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by the need for improvements in stability and shelf life, primarily for biologics and vaccines where the stability of active ingredients needs to be maintained.

By Technology

Spring-loaded jet injectors were the market leaders at a share of 55.0% in 2023. This type of injector is the most commonly utilized delivery route and vaccination platform, especially in patients who are pediatric and needle-phobic. They are easy to administer and painless.

Battery-powered jet injectors are expected to grow at 14% CAGR. The devices have received attention owing to the advancement in technology that offers portability, convenience, and faster injection time. Their adaptability for use in home care and clinical settings increases their prospects.

By Delivery Site

In 2023, the delivery site segment was dominated by intramuscular injectors at around 50% of the market share. This is because intramuscular administration is often the most effective route of administration for a very wide range of therapies-from vaccines to hormone replacement therapy where larger volumes and rapid absorption are desirable. Intramuscular injections are still the preferred route of administration in many areas of therapy.

Meanwhile, subcutaneous injectors constitute the most promising growing segment with an expected 10% CAGR. That is because biologics and monoclonal antibodies find a high prescription rate, and most of them are administered through subcutaneous routes. Increasingly also, convenience in self-administration with the growing number of chronic illness home care settings is adding to the demand for subcutaneous injectors.

Regional Analysis

Dominant Region: North America

North America dominated the Needle-Free Injector Market in 2023, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Region-wise dominance is due to reasons such as the prevalence of pioneering pharmaceutical companies, increased adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, and strong healthcare infrastructure in the region. Vaccine programs are being led by the U.S. and Canada, while needle-free injectors are increasingly used for the management and insulin infusion in diabetes. The key players in this region like PharmaJet and Injex Pharma are looking forward to expanding their portfolios, seeking growth in demand.

The Asia-Pacific region will lead in growth in the Needle-Free Injector Market based on fast-growing healthcare infrastructure, government-led immunization programs, and increasing awareness of non-invasive technologies with needle-free technologies. China, India, and Japan are investing in various non-invasive healthcare solutions. The incidence of chronic diseases has also increased in the region. Thus, the demand for needle-free injectors is being driven by those patients who want a second opinion in terms of the method of medication administration. Regional competitors such as Antares Pharma and Crossject are investing their time in product innovation and regional partnerships to grab market share.

Buy Full Research Report on Needle-Free Injector Market 2024-2032 @

Recent Developments

August 2023-PharmaJet launched its next-generation needle-free injector into the market, with increased accuracy for insulin delivery.

July 2023- Injex Pharma launched the handheld, needle-free injector system in Europe. It was targeted at the diabetes care market.

June 2023- Crossject launched its advanced, battery-operated needle-free injector that included dose control for the delivery of biologic drugs.

April 2023 – Antares Pharma released the pediatric vaccine needle-free jet injector in a pursuit to reduce needle anxiety in children.

March 2023: Launch of NuGen Medical Devices's low-cost, needle-free injector on the Indian market to administer mass immunization.

January 2023 - One of the biggest healthcare providers partners with Zogenix to develop oncology treatments by using injectors that do not need needles.









Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction



Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions) Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary



Market Overview

Regional Synopsis Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology



Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis



Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032) Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape



List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements Market Positioning and Branding

7. Needle-Free Injector Market Segmentation, by Load

8. Needle-Free Injector Market Segmentation, By Technology

9. Needle-Free Injector Market Segmentation, By Delivery Site

10. Needle-Free Injector Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Needle-Free Injector Market Segmentation, By End-user

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Description of Needle-Free Injector Market Report 2024-2032 @

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)