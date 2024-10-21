عربي


Mira's Journey Of Cultural Connection And Professional Growth

10/21/2024 5:47:41 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from com: Born in 1988 in Aksay, Kazakhstan, Mira has had a vibrant spirit from a young age. She embraced dance at five, which was perfectly suited to her lively nature.

After mastering the Chinese language during college, Mira was determined to develop her career at CNPC Central Asia and Russia, where she thrived as an administrative secretary and translator, seamlessly blending her language skills with her cultural insights.

Mira's dance journey flourished alongside her career, earning accolades in international competitions. Three years ago, she met Mussa, her husband, and they nurtured a family built on mutual respect and shared interests, including a love for Chinese culture.

Now, after 15 years with CNPC and numerous academic achievements, Mira embodies the spirit of cooperation between China and Kazakhstan, shining brightly as a symbol of dedication and cultural connection.

SOURCE com

