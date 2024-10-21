(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The always good brand's touchdown-worthy program highlights the top occasion for avocados and guacamole with in-store displays and activations, Gronkamole and more

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is once again taking its national shopper campaign to the end zone for the Big Game. This year, the brand is teaming up with iconic tight end, broadcaster and 4x Big Game champion, Rob Gronkowski, to help shoppers get ready for their Big Game parties. Fans will be the MVP when they make a bowl of fresh, delicious guacamole made with Avocados From Mexico that'll be talked about long after the final whistle blows.

Avocados From Mexico and Rob Gronkowski Help Shoppers Throw the Ultimate Big Game Watch Party with“Always a Good Bowl” Campaign

Always A Good Bowl with Gronk Bin

Always A Good Bowl with Gronk Bags

>1 Numerator Trended Metrics Scorecard. L52WE 02/11/20242 NielsenIQ, xAOC, "Total Avocados"3 GameChanger Merchandising Test4 Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals.

