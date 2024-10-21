عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Avocados From Mexico® And Rob Gronkowski Help Shoppers Throw The Ultimate Big Game Watch Party With Always A Good Bowl Campaign

Avocados From Mexico® And Rob Gronkowski Help Shoppers Throw The Ultimate Big Game Watch Party With Always A Good Bowl Campaign


10/21/2024 5:17:09 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The always good brand's touchdown-worthy program highlights the top occasion for avocados and guacamole with in-store displays and activations, Gronkamole and more

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is once again taking its national shopper campaign to the end zone for the Big Game. This year, the brand is teaming up with iconic tight end, broadcaster and 4x Big Game champion, Rob Gronkowski, to help shoppers get ready for their Big Game parties. Fans will be the MVP when they make a bowl of fresh, delicious guacamole made with Avocados From Mexico that'll be talked about long after the final whistle blows.


Avocados From Mexico® And Rob Gronkowski Help Shoppers Throw The Ultimate Big Game Watch Party With Always A Good Bowl Campaign Image
Avocados From Mexico and Rob Gronkowski Help Shoppers Throw the Ultimate Big Game Watch Party with“Always a Good Bowl” Campaign
Avocados From Mexico® And Rob Gronkowski Help Shoppers Throw The Ultimate Big Game Watch Party With Always A Good Bowl Campaign Image
Always A Good Bowl with Gronk Bin
Avocados From Mexico® And Rob Gronkowski Help Shoppers Throw The Ultimate Big Game Watch Party With Always A Good Bowl Campaign Image
Always A Good Bowl with Gronk Bags >1 Numerator Trended Metrics Scorecard. L52WE 02/11/2024
2 NielsenIQ, xAOC, "Total Avocados"
3 GameChanger Merchandising Test
4 Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source:

Contact:
Ana Ambrosi
[email protected]

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN21102024003732001241ID1108801786


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search