Avocados From Mexico® And Rob Gronkowski Help Shoppers Throw The Ultimate Big Game Watch Party With Always A Good Bowl Campaign
Date
10/21/2024 5:17:09 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The always good brand's touchdown-worthy program highlights the top occasion for avocados and guacamole with in-store displays and activations, Gronkamole and more
DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is once again taking its national shopper campaign to the end zone for the Big Game. This year, the brand is teaming up with iconic tight end, broadcaster and 4x Big Game champion, Rob Gronkowski, to help shoppers get ready for their Big Game parties. Fans will be the MVP when they make a bowl of fresh, delicious guacamole made with Avocados From Mexico that'll be talked about long after the final whistle blows.
Avocados From Mexico and Rob Gronkowski Help Shoppers Throw the Ultimate Big Game Watch Party with“Always a Good Bowl” Campaign
Always A Good Bowl with Gronk Bin
Always A Good Bowl with Gronk Bags
>1 Numerator Trended Metrics Scorecard. L52WE 02/11/2024
2 NielsenIQ, xAOC, "Total Avocados"
3 GameChanger Merchandising Test
4 Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source:
Contact:
Ana Ambrosi
[email protected]
SOURCE Avocados From Mexico
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN21102024003732001241ID1108801786
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.