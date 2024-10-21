Many indicators of national economy demonstrate notable resilience, positive performance

(MENAFN) Despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding Jordan, particularly the protracted Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and its recent escalation towards Lebanon, many indicators of the national have demonstrated notable resilience and positive performance in recent months. Economists emphasize that Jordan's economy has a historical tendency to navigate through challenges and adversities, attributed to its inherent dynamism, flexibility, and swift crisis response capabilities.



Experts interviewed by "Al-Ghad" highlighted that the progress observed in various economic indicators signifies a substantial achievement in economic reform. This progress reflects the commitment of both previous and current governments to implement the initiatives outlined in the economic modernization framework. They assert that such advancements are a testament to the government's dedication to fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and stability.



Nevertheless, experts caution that the Jordanian economy continues to grapple with numerous challenges this year. Among these are the persistent risks emanating from the global economic landscape, exacerbated by ongoing geopolitical crises, particularly the war in Gaza. These tensions have significant implications for supply chains, energy prices, and tourism activity—critical sectors for Jordan’s economy. Additionally, experts note that the growth rates of the Jordanian economy remain weak, indicating the need for sustained efforts and strategic initiatives to bolster economic resilience.



In conclusion, while the Jordanian economy has shown commendable flexibility and responsiveness in the face of adversity, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties pose challenges that require vigilant monitoring and strategic intervention. The commitment to economic reform and modernization will be essential for ensuring long-term stability and growth in this volatile environment.

