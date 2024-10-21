Settlers invade Al-Aqsa during Jewish holiday celebration

(MENAFN) On the fourth day of the Jewish "Throne" holiday, a significant event unfolded as 1,783 settlers, led by the controversial Zionist of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Mughrabi Gate. This incursion took place under the heavy protection of Israeli police, signaling escalating tensions in the region.



Eyewitnesses reported that Ben Gvir made his way to the courtyard of the Western Wall, known as the Buraq Wall, where he presented plant offerings and participated in Talmudic prayers alongside other settlers and rabbis. Videos circulating on social media captured these activities, provoking strong reactions from various communities.



According to reports from Hebrew media outlets such as Maariv and Walla, Ben Gvir's presence was part of a larger gathering that saw thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews congregating at the Western Wall to celebrate the Jewish "Sukkot" holiday. The governorate of Jerusalem confirmed that around 340 tourists also took part in the incursion at Al-Aqsa Mosque, where settlers conducted provocative tours and performed Talmudic rituals in proximity to the Dome of the Rock.



The Department of Islamic Endowments in occupied Jerusalem indicated that settlers were engaged in Talmudic practices not only within the mosque but also in the nearby Qattanin market and at its gates. During these activities, one settler was observed blowing a trumpet, while others enacted a ritual termed "epic prostration" within the mosque's precincts.



In light of this influx of settlers, Israeli forces tightened restrictions on Palestinian access to Al-Aqsa, preventing several individuals from entering the mosque amid the rising tensions. These mass incursions are said to be a response to calls from groups advocating for the "Temple," which have promoted large-scale invasions of Al-Aqsa during the eight days of the "Throne" holiday. Notably, one settler was seen playing the trumpet near Bab Al-Rahma on the eastern side of the mosque, all under the vigilant watch of Israeli forces.



The situation continues to be charged, reflecting the persistent conflict over access and rights to significant religious sites in Jerusalem. The ramifications of these actions are expected to resonate deeply within both local and international communities, highlighting the sensitive nature of the ongoing tensions in the region.

