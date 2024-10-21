Amit Shah To Inaugurate 14Th National Civil Defence & Home Guards Conference Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah will inaugurate the 14th All India Civil Defence and Home Guards on October 22 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

The two-day conference, scheduled for October 22 and 23, will unite heads of Civil Defence and Home Guard forces nationwide.

This event, held in Gujarat's capital after a 19-year gap, will include key dignitaries, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghvi. Senior officials from various states and central agencies will also attend the conference.

With over 60 senior officers and over 1,200 force members in attendance, the conference will focus on discussions around the Draft Civil Defence Act-2024 and strategies to modernise the Home Guard forces.

Enhancing national security and law enforcement through technology and modern equipment will be key points of the discussions.

The Home Minister will go visit Anand to participate in two important events: the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Diamond Jubilee celebration and the birth anniversary program of Amul's founder, Tribhuvandas Patel.

The NDDB celebration marks 60 years of the organisation's contribution to India's dairy industry, significantly contributing to the state's economic growth.

As the guest of honour, Amit Shah will speak at the NDDB event, reflecting on the institution's role in transforming India into one of the largest milk producers in the world.

The event will be a tribute to Tribhuvandas Patel, whose vision laid the foundation for Amul, India's most successful dairy cooperative.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, and Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma will accompany Shah at the NDDB celebration.

Several state ministers, leaders, and other dignitaries will also attend the event.