Investors In Germany Glad After Rajasthan Govt Extends Investment Invite

(MENAFN- IANS) Munich, Oct 21 (IANS) A day after Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma-led delegation returned from Europe, the investors in Germany have expressed happiness after being invited to make investments in the state.

An investor from Rajasthan based in Munich, Sanjeev Sharma told IANS that Rajasthan is known as a tourism-friendly state however with the Rising Rajasthan Summit, the state will also be known as an investment-friendly state.

He further said that he will be visiting Rajasthan in January next year to sign an MoU with the state in which his company will skill 5000 residents of Rajasthan with a promise of a job in Munich.

"We are glad that the state government has reached out to us eyeing investments in Rajasthan,” said Sharma.

The Chief Minister met with prominent members of the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in Munich, Germany recently during their Europe trip.

The visit was aimed at promoting the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Summit and strengthening ties between the Indian diaspora and Germany across various sectors, including renewable energy, manufacturing, technology, and tourism.

During the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit in Germany, the Chief Minister highlighted Rajasthan's potential in green energy, advanced manufacturing, and fostering a robust startup ecosystem.

He urged German business leaders to consider Rajasthan as a prime investment destination, with its thriving infrastructure and business-friendly policies.

The event saw an enthusiastic reception from the Indian diaspora. The Chief Minister-led delegation was warmly welcomed by Sunil Singh, OFBJP Convener for Munich, and Anshika Singh, a local politician and member of the CSU party.

Sanjeev Sharma, founder of Hasuvalley, was also part of the welcoming delegation.

A key discussion during the event was held with Anshika Singh and Sanjeev Sharma, focusing on bridging the skilled labour gap and promoting business exchange between India and Germany.

Anshika Singh, who holds a prominent role in Munich's political landscape, contributed her insights on fostering stronger connections between the two nations.

Sanjeev Sharma shared his vision for enhancing business growth, particularly in the tech and startup sectors, and emphasised attracting skilled professionals to Germany.

The conversation also delved into the tourism potential of Rajasthan, with strategies to promote the state's rich cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of showcasing Rajasthan's arts, crafts, jewellery design, and culinary traditions on the global stage, while also exploring the role of AI in driving industrial growth.

The Chief Minister extended a formal invitation to the Rising Rajasthan summit, scheduled for next month in Jaipur, focusing on Rajasthan's growth potential and innovation-driven future.