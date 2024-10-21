ZERO Prostate Cancer Appoints Former V Foundation Executive As New Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jefferson Parker joins dynamic new Executive Leadership Team to Advance ZERO's Mission

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer , the nation's leading prostate cancer organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jefferson Parker as its new Chief Operating Officer. Parker is an award-winning nonprofit leader, with experience guiding the direction of organizations and ensuring long-term financial and stability. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of College Advising Corps, dedicated to increasing college access for underserved high school students nationwide. Prior to College Advising Corps, Parker was the Chief Operating Officer of The V Foundation for Cancer Research founded by ESPN and legendary coach Jim Valvano.

"Jefferson's experience with one of the sport's world's most celebrated cancer charities will add a fresh perspective and leadership to our team. His expertise extends beyond traditional operations and includes strategic planning, fundraising event management, and technology implementation," said Courtney Bugler, President & CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer. "Jefferson's philosophy of building a culture that is team-oriented, mission-focused, and performance-driven aligns perfectly with our values at ZERO. He will be an incredible asset as we continue to expand our reach and impact."

For 14 years, Parker held various leadership roles at The V Foundation for Cancer Research, including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, and Vice President of Operations, where he oversaw finance, investments, legal affairs, human resources, and IT, contributing to the organization's growth from $13 million to $36 million in revenue. The V Foundation was founded in 1993 and has funded more than $353 million in research grants at cancer centers around the country.

"I have a deep and personal connection to ZERO's mission. My family has been significantly impacted by prostate cancer. My father is a survivor, and my father-in-law passed from this disease," said Jefferson Parker, ZERO Prostate Cancer's new Chief Operating Officer. "My role is to provide a financial and organizational structure that supports our development while keeping our focus on the mission to support men and families facing prostate cancer."

Parker has also served as Board President of the ACLU of North Carolina and was named CFO of the Year for large nonprofits by the Triangle Business Journal in 2015. He currently resides in the Raleigh-Durham, NC area.

As Chief Operating Officer, Parker rounds out a dynamic new executive leadership team, including new CMCO Sherí Barros from the Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, and San Antonio Spurs. Parker will play a pivotal role by overseeing the organization's day-to-day operations. He starts on October 22, 2024.

For media inquiries or interview requests with Jefferson Parker, please contact Scott Meeks at [email protected] .

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives. Our dedicated national and chapter staff is joined by a growing team of passionate volunteer champions to increase advocacy, awareness, and community engagement to ZERO out prostate cancer. ZERO is recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. ZERO spends more on programs than any other prostate cancer charity, dedicating 85 cents of every dollar to support, education, and research.

MEDIA CONTACT:

ZERO Prostate Cancer

Scott Meeks, Media Director

[email protected]

202-203-0530

SOURCE ZERO Prostate Cancer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED