Office Depot And Telos Corporation Surpass 160 TSA Precheck® Enrollment Locations Nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla. and ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Office Depot, an operating company of The ODP Corporation and a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to supporting small business, home office, and education customers live more productive and organized lives, and Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, today announced the addition of twelve TSA PreCheck enrollment locations in California, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.



With these new locations, Telos now has 161 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers open in 28 states across the U.S., with 158 locations at Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Office Depot and Telos will continue expanding TSA PreCheck enrollment locations nationwide throughout 2024 and 2025, providing consumers with a convenient TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal experience.

“We are excited to further expand the number of Office Depot and OfficeMax locations offering TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services in partnership with Telos Corporation. This expansion demonstrates Office Depot's commitment to diversifying the services we offer our customers,” said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot.“Simplifying the process for consumers to enroll and renew in the TSA PreCheck program through our convenient store locations is ideal for anyone looking to optimize their air travel experience.”

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through the passenger security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

“Telos is proud to continue its partnership with Office Depot with the opening of an additional 161 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations nationwide,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos.“Every minute matters in your travel day, especially during the peak holiday travel season. We are pleased to bring the convenience of opportunities to enroll and renew for TSA PreCheck to neighborhoods nationwide, helping to get travelers to their destinations quickly and easily.”

New TSA PreCheck applicants can start their application online or schedule an in-person enrollment appointment by visiting the authorized TSA PreCheck by Telos website, . Existing TSA PreCheck members nationwide can renew directly on Telos' authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A list of current Telos enrollment locations are listed below and on the Telos TSA PreCheck website /locations .

ARIZONA

OfficeMax: 10100 North 90th St, Scottsdale, AZ, 85258

OfficeMax: 245 E Bell Rd, Suite 14, Phoenix, AZ, 85022

OfficeMax: 9580 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85748

OfficeMax: 12841 North Tatum, Phoenix, AZ 85032

OfficeMax: 7974 West Bell Road, Glendale, AZ 85308

Office Depot: 1571 N. Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ 85392

CALIFORNIA

Office Depot: 3535 Hollis St, Emeryville, CA 94608

Office Depot: 5885 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531

Office Depot: 1700 A Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Office Depot: 3030 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214

Office Depot: 602 Orange St, Redlands, CA 92374

Office Depot: 2301 East Willow, Signal Hill, CA 90755

Office Depot: 3430 Highland Ave, National City, CA 91950

OfficeMax: 2160 Otis Dr, Alameda, CA 94501

Office Depot: 12900 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342

OfficeMax: 1130 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose, CA 95118

Office Depot: 4731 Telephone Road, Ventura, CA 93003

Office Depot: 1130 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106

Office Depot: 1 Colma Blvd, Colma, CA 94014

OfficeMax: 117 Plaza Drive, Vallejo, CA 94591

Office Depot: 6450 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819

Office Depot: 911 West March Lane, Stockton, CA 95207

Office Depot: 1101 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070

Office Depot: 3804 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711

Office Depot: 19611 Parthenia Street, Northridge, CA 91324

Office Depot: 2736 East Divisadero Street, Fresno, CA 93721 – NEW

COLORADO

Office Depot: 1905 28th St, Boulder, CO 80301

Office Depot: 8523 E Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Office Depot: 343 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80209

Office Depot: 277 E. 29th St, Loveland, CO 80538

Office Depot: 1545 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Office Depot: 4612 Milestone Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Office Depot: 670 S. Wadsworth, Lakewood, CO 80226

FLORIDA

Office Depot: 501 N. Orlando Ave, #201, Winter Park, FL 32789

Office Depot: 211 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609

Office Depot: 17081 U.S. Hwy 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Office Depot: 1714 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Office Depot: 16000 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Office Depot: 8605 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155

Office Depot: 914 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Office Depot: 1570 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Office Depot: 8950 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33186

Office Depot: 1940 S. University Dr, Davie, FL 33324

Office Depot: 14759 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

Office Depot: 721 N. Alafaya, Orlando, FL 32828

Office Depot: 5500 W. Sample Rd Unit B, Margate, FL 33073

Office Depot: 236 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

OfficeMax: 3680 South Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34239

Office Depot: 8004 Mediterranean Dr, Estero, FL 33928

Office Depot: 3151 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Office Depot: 2175 9th Street North, Naples, FL 34102

Office Depot: 550 E. Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Office Depot: 4026 14th St West, Bradenton, FL 34205

Office Depot: 1138 Saxon Blvd, Orange City, FL 32763

Office Depot: 1831 34th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

GEORGIA

OfficeMax: 170 Woodstock Square Ave, Woodstock, GA 30189

Office Depot: 585 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan, GA 30265

Office Depot: 3480 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Office Depot: 3230 Holcomb Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Office Depot: 1410 Dogwood Drive SE, Conyers, GA 30013 – NEW

ILLINOIS

Office Depot: 40 East Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

OfficeMax: 4429 US Route 14, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Office Depot: 11145 West Lincoln Highway, Frankfort, IL 60423

Office Depot: 120 Ogden Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515

INDIANA

OfficeMax: 9815 East Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Office Depot: 14760 US 31 North, Carmel, IN 46032

Office Depot: 100 N Gates Drive, Bloomington, IN 47404

IOWA

Eastern Iowa Airport (CID): 3020 Lippisch Place SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

KANSAS

Office Depot: 613 S. Dugan Rd, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67209

Office Depot: 3035 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 – NEW

KENTUCKY

OfficeMax: 3501 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241

LOUISIANA

Office Depot: 3116 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Office Depot: 2260 W Thomas Street, Hammond, LA 70401

MARYLAND

Office Depot: 618 Boulton St, Bel Air, MD 21404

Office Depot: 2401 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401

Office Depot: 569 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146 – NEW

MICHIGAN

Office Depot: 17335 Haggerty Rd, Northville, MI 48168

Office Depot: 44835 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Office Depot: 5355 W. Main St, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Office Depot: 21110 Greenfield Rd, Oak Park, MI 48237

MINNESOTA

Office Depot: 7361 153rd St, Apple Valley, MN 55124

OfficeMax: 8222 Tamarack Village, Woodbury, MN 55125

MISSISSIPPI

Office Depot: 5450 Hwy 80 East, Pearl, MS 39208

Office Depot: 15212 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport, MS 39503

Office Depot: 6808 Southcrest Parkway, Southhaven, MS 38671

MISSOURI

Office Depot: 8501 N Evanston Ave, Kansas City, MO 64157

Office Depot: 4045 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Peters, MO 63376

Office Depot: 1624 NW Chipman Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64081 – NEW

NEVADA

Telos Corporation: 1160 N. Towncenter Dr, Suite 130, Las Vegas, NV 89144

Office Depot: 9701 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Office Depot: 5915 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Office Depot: 2170 N. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108

OfficeMax: 549 N. Stephanie St, Henderson, NV 89014

OfficeMax: 8720 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Office Depot: 6980 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89113

NORTH CAROLINA

Office Depot: 4500 Falls of the Neuse Rd, #120, Raleigh, NC 27609

Office Depot: 10025 East Independence Blvd, Matthews, NC 28105

Office Depot: 2400 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408

Office Depot: 5107 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Office Depot: 1620 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 – NEW

OHIO

OfficeMax: 4540 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45245

OfficeMax: 1325 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240

Office Depot: 2691 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459

Office Depot: 11711 Princeton Pike, Springdale, OH 45246

OfficeMax: 4333 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, OH 44646

OfficeMax: 500 East Aurora Rd, Unit 30, Macedonia, OH 44056

OKLAHOMA

Office Depot: 7286 South Lewis, Tulsa, OK 74136

Office Depot: 2360 W. Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Office Depot: 1427 Broadway, Edmond, OK 73034

Office Depot: 2724 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

OREGON

Office Depot: 3485 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005

Office Depot: 2945 Liberty Road SE, Salem, OR 97302

Office Depot: 12115 SE Stevens Rd, Happy Valley, OR 97086

Office Depot: 2205 NE Burnside Rd, Gresham, OR 97030 – NEW

PENNSYLVANIA

OfficeMax: 130 Commerce Blvd, Unit #3, Fairless Hills, PA 19030

OfficeMax: 7231 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19149

OfficeMax: 4080 William Penn Highway #49, Monroeville, PA 15146

Office Depot: 4000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102

SOUTH CAROLINA

Office Depot: 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407

Office Depot: 101 Verdae Blvd, #100, Greenville, SC 29607

Office Depot: 7250 Rivers Ave, Bldge 1200, North Charleston, SC 29406 – NEW

TENNESSEE

Office Depot: 2312 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Office Depot: 545 Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 105, Franklin, TN 37067

Office Depot: 2863 Wolf Creek Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38133

Office Depot: 305 Market Blvd, Collierville, TN 38017

Office Depot: 620 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Office Depot: 7111 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 – NEW

TEXAS

Office Depot: 119 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78245

Office Depot: 5205 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX 75040

Office Depot: 19000 Limestone Commercial Dr, Ste 500, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Office Depot: 15375 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Office Depot: 5300 S MoPac Expy, #101, Austin, TX 78749

Office Depot: 7777 N. Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063

Office Depot: 1751 N Central Expy, Bldg H, McKinney, TX 75069

Office Depot: 1319 W Davis St, Conroe, TX 77304

OfficeMax: 255 E Basse Rd, Suite 1510, San Antonio, TX 78209

Office Depot: 4615 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521

Office Max: 23610 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, TX 77494

Office Depot: 14424 FM 2920 Rd, Tomball, TX 77377

Office Depot: 20075 Interstate 24 N, Spring, TX 77388

Office Depot: 401 SW Plaza, Ste 107, Arlington, TX 76016

Office Depot: 1013 W University, Georgetown, TX 78628

OfficeMax: 202 W. Interstate 20, Weatherford, TX 76086

Office Depot: 6060 Long Prairie Rd, Suite 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Office Depot: 4613 South Hulen Suite B, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Office Depot: 1111 Geronimo Drive, El Paso, TX 79925

Office Depot: 5425 S. Padre Island Dr, #151, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Office Depot: 13484 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78216

Office Depot: 211 FM 2094 Rd, Kemah, TX 77565 – NEW

Office Depot: 140 NW John Jones Drive Suite 136, Burleson, TX 76028 – NEW

VIRGINIA

Telos Corporation: 19886 Ashburn Rd, Ashburn, VA 20147

Office Depot: 14405 Chantilly Crossing Ln, Chantilly, VA 20151

Office Depot: 2330-B W. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666

OfficeMax: 6301 W. Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230

WASHINGTON

Office Depot: 8812 NE 5th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98665

Office Depot: 3715 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98373

Office Depot: 300 Andover Park West, Suite 400, Tukwila, WA 98188

Office Depot: 14008 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99216

Office Depot: 3330 South 23rd St, Tacoma, WA 98405

Office Depot: 602 Sleater Kinney Rd SE, Lacey, WA 98503 – NEW

WEST VIRGINIA

Office Depot: 2098 Thundering Herd Drive, Barboursville, WV 25504

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 100 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million members.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC, an operating company of The ODP Corporation, is a leading specialty retailer providing innovative products and services delivered through a fully integrated omni-channel platform of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores and an award-winning online presence, OfficeDepot.com , to support the productivity and organization of its small business, home office and education clients. Office Depot is committed to enabling its clients' success, strengthening local communities and providing equal opportunities for all. For more information, visit , download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products, services, and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omni-channel presence, which includes supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence, and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Office Depot, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, Inc, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit .

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2023 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos' offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS – THE ODP CORPORATION

This communication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations, cash flow or financial condition, the potential impacts on our business due to the unknown severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, or state other information relating to, among other things, The ODP Corporation (“the Company”), based on current beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“plan,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“expectations”,“outlook,”“intend,”“may,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“propose” or other similar words, phrases or expressions, or other variations of such words. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company's control. There can be no assurances that the Company will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct, and therefore investors and stakeholders should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, highly competitive office products market and failure to differentiate the Company from other office supply resellers or respond to decline in general office supplies sales or to shifting consumer demands; competitive pressures on the Company's sales and pricing; the risk that the Company is unable to transform the business into a service-driven, B2B platform that such a strategy will not result in the benefits anticipated; the risk that the Company will not be able to achieve the expected benefits of its strategic plans, including the strategic review of Varis and benefits related to Project Core; the risk that the Company may not be able to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions due to unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, expenses, indebtedness and the unanticipated loss of key customers or the inability to achieve expected revenues, synergies, cost savings or financial performance; the risk that the Company is unable to successfully maintain a relevant omni-channel experience for its customers; the risk that the Company is unable to execute the Maximize B2B Restructuring Plan successfully or that such plan will not result in the benefits anticipated; failure to effectively manage the Company's real estate portfolio; loss of business with government entities, purchasing consortiums, and sole- or limited- source distribution arrangements; failure to attract and retain qualified personnel, including employees in stores, service centers, distribution centers, field and corporate offices and executive management, and the inability to keep supply of skills and resources in balance with customer demand; failure to execute effective advertising efforts and maintain the Company's reputation and brand at a high level; disruptions in computer systems, including delivery of technology services; breach of information technology systems affecting reputation, business partner and customer relationships and operations and resulting in high costs and lost revenue; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or terms with the suppliers, third-party vendors and business partners; disruption of global sourcing activities, evolving foreign trade policy (including tariffs imposed on certain foreign made goods); exclusive Office Depot branded products are subject to additional product, supply chain and legal risks; product safety and quality concerns of manufacturers' branded products and services and Office Depot private branded products; covenants in the credit facility; general disruption in the credit markets; incurrence of significant impairment charges; retained responsibility for liabilities of acquired companies; fluctuation in quarterly operating results due to seasonality of the Company's business; changes in tax laws in jurisdictions where the Company operates; increases in wage and benefit costs and changes in labor regulations; changes in the regulatory environment, legal compliance risks and violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other worldwide anti-bribery laws; volatility in the Company's common stock price; changes in or the elimination of the payment of cash dividends on Company common stock; macroeconomic conditions such as higher interest rates and future declines in business or consumer spending; increases in fuel and other commodity prices and the cost of material, energy and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; unexpected claims, charges, litigation, dispute resolutions or settlement expenses; catastrophic events, including the impact of weather events on the Company's business; the discouragement of lawsuits by shareholders against the Company and its directors and officers as a result of the exclusive forum selection of the Court of Chancery, the federal district court for the District of Delaware or other Delaware state courts by the Company as the sole and exclusive forum for such lawsuits; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Investors and shareholders should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS – TELOS CORPORATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on Telos Corporation's (“the Company”) management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at and on the SEC's website at . Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.