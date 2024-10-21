Eggshell Membrane Market Size, Share Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Eggshell Membrane is the membrane lining the interior of an eggshell. It is primarily composed of protein and has reticulated structures with two layers. The exterior is rough, while the interior is densely built. Eggshell membrane is produced commercially from eggshells that have been industrially processed. There are a variety of techniques for separating the membrane from the shell, including chemical, mechanical, steam, and vacuum methods.

Eggshell membrane is mainly made of fibrous proteins such as collagen. In addition, dermatan sulfate, sulfated chondroitin, and sulfated glycoproteins containing hexosamines such as glucosamine and eggshell membranes also consist of glycosaminoglycans. Multiple scientific kinds of research have demonstrated the efficacy of egg membrane as an ingredient in dietary supplements in diverse areas, such as bones, tendons, joint health, skin, hair, and nails.

Due to the optimistic outlook on sustainability and waste reduction, the global eggshell membrane market is projected to expand significantly. Several manufacturers in the food industry that use egg whites and yolk are anticipated to begin using eggshell waste to create eggshell membranes, fertilizers, and other products to generate a profit due to the growing environmental consciousness.

Eggshell membrane is purchased from food industries that use eggs as one of their raw materials for processing. Eggshells are among the most frequently utilized byproducts of the food industry and processing facilities. Numerous products, such as fast food, salad dressings, and cakes, contain eggs, resulting in tons of eggshell waste daily. Some food companies dispose of the byproduct or sell it to eggshell membrane manufacturers as a raw material for further processing and use.

Market Dynamics

Requirement for Sustainable Bioproducts and Growth of Dietary Supplements Market to Drive the Market of Eggshell Membrane

Recently, there has been an increased worldwide focus on sustainability, especially valorizing and recycling food manufacturing waste. For instance, the European Union has implemented the "Zero Waste" campaign, which promotes waste prevention through multiple processes, including reducing residual garbage and source-separation of waste. Reducing food waste has been identified as a crucial demand-side climate change mitigation strategy. Increasing resource efficiency is required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions per unit of food consumed to reduce food waste.

The food industry generates substantial quantities of eggshells as a byproduct, consistent with the Zero Waste policy. The European Union classified eggshells as hazardous waste, encouraging egg-using businesses to value the byproduct through vertical integration. Eggshells are primarily discarded in landfills and are grossly underutilized, as there are few outlets for their use. Due to their numerous benefits and high nutritional value, there are indications that eggshells have undiscovered applications as functional food ingredients. Eggshell membranes can be used as a raw material for face masks and skin treatments, and their potential use as a dietary supplement in animal and human diets.

Also, as a result of rising consumer awareness, the market for dietary supplements is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years. One of the most dominant segments of ingredients is now protein-based supplements. Eggshell membranes are used in dietary supplements due to their numerous health benefits and GRAS classification, which has made it easier for nutritional supplement manufacturers to incorporate these ingredients into their products.

In addition, the rising demand for clinical nutrition products due to a greater emphasis on the prevention of malnutrition is expected to encourage nutraceutical manufacturers to utilize novel food ingredients such as eggshell membranes over the forecast period. Eggshell membranes contain proteins and glycosaminoglycans that promote healthy connective tissues and joints.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic severely hampered the eggshell membrane market expansion. To prevent the spread of the disease, the government-imposed regulations that slowed the economy, halted production, slowed the development of projects, and demanded that market participants cease operations. The government worldwide imposed social distance standards that limited the mobility and productivity of the labor force. Major end-use application industries, including pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and cosmetics, had to cease production and operations due to the lockdown.

No work-related travel was permitted, no authorized operations, and supply chains were severely disrupted. Consequently, during the initial phases of the pandemic, the eggshell membrane market declined. However, the eggshell membrane market accelerated and experienced a resurgence in demand with the steady commencing of financial operations. As the government and various economic sectors increased their productions to compensate for losses, demand for eggshell membranes increased, and the market expanded.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific will account for a market share of USD 135 million at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period. The growing population in Asia-Pacific, the rise in disposable income, and advancements in the retail industry will stimulate the growth of the market for various consumer products in the region. The expanding use of eggshell membranes in end-use industries such as food, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplements creates growth opportunities for local eggshell membrane companies.

As the population of Asia-Pacific ages, there is a growing demand for treatments for bone health, joint health, hair greying, and skin aging. China's population aged 65 and older increased from 6 % to 8% to 11.47% in 2019. Eggshell membrane is primarily composed of collagen fibrous proteins, dermatan sulfate, chondroitin sulfate, and hyaluronic acid, all essential for joint health. It may provide relief for joint and connective tissue pain.

The North American region will account for USD 68 million at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. Due to dietary habits, a high disposable income, and access to various processed and ready-to-eat foods, the region is the homeland of a large population with high obesity rates. Changes in lifestyle, including the consumption of packaged foods, sedentary work habits, and altered sleep cycles, have resulted in lifestyle-related diseases, including atherosclerosis, rapid bone degeneration, and heart disease. It is envisioned that this will increase demand for preventive care products, such as medications and dietary supplements.

Key Highlights



The global eggshell membrane market size was valued at

USD 132 million in 2021. It is expected to rise to

USD 301 million, with a

CAGR of 9.6%

during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on type, the hydrolyzed eggshell membrane is expected to have the largest share of USD 272 million at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2030.

Based on application, the food and beverage industry is expected to command the maximum share of USD 69 million at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific will likely hold the largest share of USD 135 million at a CAGR of 10% by 2030.

Competitive Players

Competitive Players in the Market



Guangzhou Slong Hairdress Chemistry Co., Ltd.

Parchem Fine & Specialty chemicals

Lehmann&Voss&Co.

Bolise Co., Limited

Pulsin Ltd.

Absorice Hungary Kft.

Vydex Corporation Ltd. (VCL)

PRIVATE LABEL NUTRITION

Goerlich Pharma GmbH WellPet LLC

Recent Developments

Market News



In 2022, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals became the official distributor for Yasho Industries Yapox Toly triazole and Benzotriazole in the US. In 2021, Ancient Nutrition launched a new and innovative line of collagen peptides.

Segmentation

Global Eggshell Membrane Market: Segmentation By Type



Hydrolyzed Eggshell Membrane Unhydrolyzed Eggshell Membrane



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Personal Care and Cosmetics Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America The Middle East and Africa

By ApplicationBy Regions