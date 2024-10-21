Egypt Launches 2Nd Global Conference On Population, Health, And Human Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, launched the second Global on Population, Health, and Human Development (PHDC24) on Sunday, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The conference, themed“Human Development for a Sustainable Future,” is a key component of Egypt's comprehensive strategy for human development and population improvement, aligning with the“Egypt 2030” vision and the outcomes of the National Dialogue.

Abdel Ghaffar emphasised the importance of the PHDC24 and President Al-Sisi's initiative,“A New Beginning for Building the Human Being,” as central pillars of Egypt's human development strategy.

During the opening ceremony, Abdel Ghaffar presented President Al-Sisi with a copy of the National Health Strategy for Egypt (2024/2030). He also received a certificate of accreditation for eliminating malaria from the World Health Organization (WHO), a testament to Egypt's decades-long commitment to eradicating the disease.

Abdel Ghaffar stressed that the second conference was part of Egypt's previous efforts in population and development. The launch of the presidential human development initiative,“A New Beginning for Building the Human Being,” on 17 September demonstrates the country's unwavering commitment to this area.

The minister further highlighted the collaborative nature of the conference, showcasing a model of collaboration between ministries and agencies in Egypt. He credited the extensive collaboration between the conference's preparatory committee, UN organisations, and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) as a prime example of international cooperation.

Abdel Ghaffar expressed confidence that the in-depth discussions during the conference will result in actionable programs implemented by all participating forces, ensuring effective execution.

He emphasised that the conference addresses crucial issues for the present and future of life on Earth, tackling critical national issues related to the present and future of societies. These issues represent significant challenges for this generation and future generations, hindering countries' growth, development and efforts to raise living standards.

The ceremony included a pre-recorded speech by the Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who thanked President Al-Sisi for hosting the“essential” conference. He emphasised that health is both a prerequisite for development and a result of it, a principle underlying the Presidential Initiative“100 Million Health,” which has achieved tangible results on the ground.

Adhanom noted Egypt's remarkable progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals related to reducing maternal and newborn mortality rates. However, he acknowledged that many countries struggle to reach these goals. He emphasised the WHO's commitment to accelerating efforts to reduce maternal, child and newborn deaths this year, which requires investing in various health and development sectors, including strengthening health systems, community engagement, and collaboration with partners to achieve the desired outcomes.

During the ceremony, Abdel Ghaffar received the certificate of accreditation for eliminating malaria from the WHO, presented by Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean. Adhanom highlighted that this achievement is the result of a century of commitment from the Egyptian government and people. He emphasised that this success demonstrates the power of strong government leadership, effective resource allocation, consistent application of proven disease control tools and cross-border collaboration.

The conference is a platform for Egypt to showcase its commitment to human development and population improvement while fostering international collaboration to address global challenges. It is a significant step towards realising the vision of“Egypt 2030” and creating a more sustainable and equitable future for all.