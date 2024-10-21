Cooler Autumn Temperatures Sweep Across Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 21 (Petra) -- The Kingdom is set to experience a crisp autumn day today, with pleasant temperatures sweeping across most regions.The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will still enjoy warmer conditions under gentle northwesterly winds, as autumn continues to settle in, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Tuesday, a sharper drop in temperatures is expected, bringing an even more pronounced autumn chill, especially in the early morning hours.Forecasts indicate that temperatures will fall 4-5 C below the seasonal average, adding a brisk feel to the air.Despite the cooler shift, much of the kingdom will still enjoy mild, comfortable weather, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain on the warmer side.The pleasant fall conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday and Thursday, with mild weather persisting across Jordan.Winds may pick up in the southern and eastern regions, bringing occasional gusts, particularly in the eastern areas.For today, temperatures in East Amman will range from a high of 24 C to a low of 12 C, while West Amman will see a daytime peak of 22 C, dropping to 10 C overnight.The northern highlands will experience similar conditions, with the Sharah mountains feeling slightly cooler.Desert regions are forecast to reach 27 C during the day, cooling to 11 C by night. The northern Jordan Valley will warm to 31 C, while the southern valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will hover between 31-33 C.