Handheld 3D Scanners Market To Hit $2.55 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major handheld 3D scanners participants include ANTA Sports, Ashaway, ASICS, Babolat, Dunlop, Gamma Sports, Gearbox, Harrow Sports, Head, Karakal, KC Kinetic, Klipper, Li Ning, Pacific, PowerAngle, Solinco Sports, Tecnifibre, Victor, Volkl Tennis, Yonex.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The handheld 3D scanners market is predicted to cross USD 2.55 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights The rising adoption of 3D printing has significantly increased the demand for accurate scanning and modeling solutions across various industries. Handheld 3D scanners have emerged as essential tools due to their precision, portability, and software integration capabilities, streamlining the process of creating 3D models. These scanners play a vital role in digitizing physical objects for purposes like product development, quality control, and reverse engineering, contributing to their versatility and widespread usage.

In the healthcare sector, the adoption of handheld 3D scanners is growing rapidly, particularly for applications like prosthetics, implants, and medical models. The rise of personalized medicine is further driving demand, as these scanners enable patient-specific solutions that enhance treatment outcomes. Technological advancements in the market have also improved production efficiency and streamlined operations across multiple sectors, making handheld 3D scanners indispensable tools.

Request for a sample of this research report @

Based on prodct type, the handheld 3D scanners market is segmented into laser triangulation, structured light, photogrammetry, and Time-of-Flight (ToF) scanners. Among these, the structured light segment held a 32.3% market share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.0% during the forecast period. This technology's high accuracy and speed in capturing detailed 3D images make it ideal for small and medium-sized objects. Its popularity stems from its ability to produce precise 3D models, which is critical in various sectors.









The handheld 3D scanners market is divided into Online and Offline distribution channels. In 2023, the Offline channel dominated with a revenue of USD 1.2 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2032. Offline channels are preferred for high-tech products like 3D scanners, offering personalized customer support and allowing buyers to experience the product in person before making a purchase.

In 2023, North America led the Handheld 3D Scanners Market, capturing 27.4% market share, with strong growth anticipated due to the region's technological advancements and industrial demand. In Asia Pacific, China dominated the market with a 29.3% market share, supported by significant investments in technology and infrastructure.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021 - 2032

Chapter 3 Handheld 3D Scanners Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.1.7 Retailers

3.2 Impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for 3D printing

3.2.1.2 Increasing demand from reverse engineering companies

3.2.1.3 Advancements in scanning technology

3.2.1.4 Adoption in healthcare industry

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial costs

3.2.2.2 Limited accuracy for large objects

3.3 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4 Consumer buying behavior analysis

3.4.1 Demographic trends

3.4.2 Factors affecting buying decision

3.4.3 Consumer product adoption

3.4.4 Preferred distribution channel

3.5 Growth potential analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse more industrial equipment industry reports @

Related Reports: -

Handheld Imager Market Size - By Application (Medical, Security, Industrial, Construction), By Product, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 – 2023

Handheld Chemical and Metal Detector Market Size - By Technology, By Application (Chemical Detection, Explosive Detection, Narcotics Detection, Metal Detection), By End User, Forecast 2024 - 2032

Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size - By Product Type (Portable, Desktop), Vaporizer Type, Charger Type (USB, Micro USD), Price Range, Temperature Control, Usage, Distribution Channel & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766