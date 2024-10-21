TPSC Exam: 'There Will Be Chaos' - SC Refuses To Stay Ongoing Telangana Public Service Commission Exam For Grade-I Posts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Telangana Public Service Commission exam: The Supreme Court of India has denied a request to stay the ongoing Telangana Public Service Commission (TPSC) examination , which aims to fill 563 Grade-I positions across various departments. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud emphasized that halting the exam at this stage would lead to "chaos."

“The examination is to commence at 2 pm... There will be chaos if we stay the exam at this stage,” remarked the bench, which included Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. This decision came as senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing a petitioner, argued for an interim stay.

| Telangana Open SSC, Intermediate exam dates OUT at telanganaopenschool Telangana Public Service Commission exam: Significance

The Group-I mains examination kicked off on Monday and will run until October 27, marking a significant milestone for the state of Telangana, as it is the first time this exam has been conducted since the formation of Telangana.

A total of 31,383 candidates have qualified for this crucial assessment, reflecting the high stakes involved for job seekers in the region.

Kapil Sibal submitted the aspirants would lose out on the chance to appear in the exam being conducted for the first time in the state.

| JEE Main 2025: NTA announces new changes in engineering exam pattern

“Students have already entered the exam centres,” the bench observed, further solidifying their decision to allow the exam to proceed.

Telangana Public Service Commission exam: Ongoing Legal Challenges

The TPSC's quota policy has come under scrutiny, as one petitioner, Pogula Rambabu, has challenged the government's order (GO) related to reservation provisions.

The Supreme Court noted that the Telangana High Court is already addressing this issue and urged it to resolve the matter before the results are announced.

| UPPCS exam postponed, now likely to be held in mid-December

Candidates have expressed their concerns regarding the GO, claiming that the current reservation provisions disproportionately affect Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) , and other backward classes. Protests have erupted, with many demanding a rescheduling of the examinations to ensure fairness.