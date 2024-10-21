Russians Unsuccessfully Stormed Vovchansk Area 4 Times In 24 Hours - AFU
Date
10/21/2024 3:09:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian army unsuccessfully stormed the area of Vovchansk four times in the last day. Defense forces destroyed 121 occupants and 61 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.
According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Kharkiv military unit reported this in Telegram .
“The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian Occupation forces. Over the last day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive and assault actions in the area of Vovchansk 4 times. The Russian occupants launched 3 air strikes using 4 guided bombs and 16 NARs. They carried out 50 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 389 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders,” the statement said.
Over the past day, the defense forces destroyed 121 occupants and 61 units of weapons and military equipment. In addition, 83 shelters for personnel and one ammunition storage site were destroyed.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukrain from February 24, 2022 to October 21, 2024 amounted to about 680,230 people, including 1710 people over the past day.
Photo: OTU“Kharkiv”
