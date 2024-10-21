Argent LNG Boosts Louisiana State Revenue And Coastal Restoration Efforts In Louisiana By State Rep. Dr. Joseph Orgeron

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

State Representative Joseph A. Orgeron

LOUISIANA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

The Greater Lafourche Port

Argent Site 6

Argent LNG to Boost Louisiana State Revenue and Coastal Restoration Efforts in Louisiana by State Representative Dr. Joseph A. Orgeron, District 54, Louisiana

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Argent LNG project in Fourchon is set to bring significant economic and environmental benefits to the state of Louisiana. State Representative Dr. Joseph A. Orgeron, District 54, Louisiana, emphasized the multifaceted importance of the project, noting its potential to generate new state revenue, support coastal restoration efforts, and create a wave of new jobs for the local economy.“The importance of the Argent LNG project here in Port Fourchon is multifold,” said Representative Dr. Orgeron.“Increased natural gas production from the Gulf of Mexico will produce additional revenue that can be reinvested into the state, funding crucial coastal restoration projects. Additionally, the project will provide immediate job opportunities during construction and long-term support jobs in production and operations once the project is fully underway.”Dr. Orgeron highlighted the dual impact of the project: not only will it help protect Louisiana's vulnerable coastlines, but it will also provide lasting economic benefits to local communities through job creation and sustainable industry growth.Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG, echoed these sentiments and emphasized the company's commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility.“Argent LNG is proud to play a part in Louisiana's energy future while also contributing to long term coastal restoration efforts,” said Bass.“This project will provide both immediate economic benefits and long-term support for the region, positioning Port Fourchon as a global leader in energy production and export. We are excited about the opportunities this project will create for the people of Louisiana and generations to come.”The Argent LNG project is poised to create over one thousand jobs during the construction phase, with sustained employment opportunities as the facility becomes operational. In addition, revenue generated by the project will support coastal protection initiatives, addressing one of the state's most pressing environmental challenges.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is a leader in the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, focused on delivering cleaner energy solutions to meet the world's growing demand. The company is committed to sustainable practices that minimize environmental impacts while driving economic growth. visit:About State Representative Dr. Joseph A. OrgeronDr. Joseph A. Orgeron represents District 54 in the Louisiana House of Representatives. He is a strong advocate for coastal restoration and economic development in the region, focusing on sustainable solutions that protect Louisiana's natural resources while fostering growth. visit:

Argent LNG to Boost Louisiana State Revenue and Coastal Restoration Efforts in Louisiana by State Representative Dr. Joseph A. Orgeron, Louisiana

