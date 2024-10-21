Nearly 32,000 people march in Brussels to advocate for ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN) Nearly 32,000 people marched in the streets of Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, advocating for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon. According to estimates, the demonstration aimed to pressure the Belgian to support a complete international military embargo against Israel. The event was organized by a coalition of civil society organizations, highlighting growing public sentiment regarding the ongoing conflict.



Ludo De Brabander from Vrede, one of the organizers, emphasized that while attention is often focused on the European Union, Belgium has the capacity to take action and potentially lead the way in recognizing Palestine. He pointed out that Belgium has not yet granted state recognition to Palestine, unlike countries such as Spain and Ireland, which have taken that step.



The call for a cease-fire comes amid Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which escalated following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October. Local health authorities report that more than 42,600 people, predominantly women and children, have lost their lives due to the conflict, with nearly 99,800 others injured. In addition to the situation in Gaza, Israel has launched a significant air campaign in Lebanon targeting what it claims are Hezbollah positions, resulting in over 1,500 fatalities and displacing more than 1.34 million people.



Cross-border hostilities between Israel and militant groups have persisted since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war, fueling further instability in the region. The demonstration in Brussels reflects a broader call for peace and humanitarian intervention amidst the escalating violence.

