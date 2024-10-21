Dubai Internet City strengthens strategic partnerships with key global entities

(MENAFN) Dubai Internet City, the largest technology hub in the region and part of TECOM Group’s 10 dedicated business communities in Dubai, continues to strengthen its 25-year partnership with GITEX Global 2024. As the exhibition’s Knowledge Partner, Dubai Internet City emphasizes the vital role of collaboration and partnership in driving innovation and creating positive impacts within the technology sector.



Every year, Dubai Internet City leverages the innovative platform provided by GITEX Global, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18, 2024, to establish strategic partnerships with leading global technology entities and institutions. These partnerships help solidify Dubai’s status as a preferred destination for top technology companies and developers from around the world.



At GITEX Global 2024, the National Information Technology Promotion Agency of South Korea inaugurated the Korea IT Cooperation Center at Dubai Internet City, marking the first center of its kind in the Middle East. This center is part of a global network with other locations in Silicon Valley and Singapore, further underscoring Dubai Internet City’s role in connecting global businesses and talents with regional innovators, inventors, and investors.



Additionally, Dubai Internet City has entered into a strategic partnership with India’s National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) to foster collaboration between technology leaders in India and the UAE. This partnership aims to enable future entrepreneurs and innovators to benefit from the longstanding trade and economic ties between the two nations, which have spanned more than five decades.

