Ganderbal Like Attacks Can't Merge Kashmir With Pakistan: Dr Farooq
Date
10/21/2024 12:07:28 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah Monday while strongly condemning the Gangangeer, Ganderbal attack in which seven persons including a doctor were killed said that such attacks can't merge Kashmir with Pakistan.
“If Pakistan leadership is really interested in friendship with India, it should stop killing innocents. Kashmir can never become part of Pakistan. I repeat, never ever. They tried it in 1947 by sending rebels and since then they are trying it. Have they succeeded,” Dr Farooq told reporters here, as per news agency KNO.
He said that there can be no talks with Pakistan unless it stops killing innocents in Kashmir.“What was the fault of those who were killed yesterday,” he asked.
Pakistan, Dr Farooq said, should take care of its own people and leave Kashmir to Kashmiris.“We want to serve people, end poverty and sufferings. You are killing innocents here,” he said.
Dr Farooq said that such acts will definitely cast a shadow not only on tourism but on the lives of everyone living in Kashmir.
The Gangangeer attack took place on a day when there are 2000 Athletes including 50 international Athletes in Srinagar. Yesterday, they took part in first ever Kashmir Marathon.
