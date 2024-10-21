Icewear Introduces Icelandic Wool-Filled Clothing To The German Market

(MENAFN- B2Press) Reykjavik, Iceland - Fall 2024 brings new outdoor recreation wear to Germany as Icelandic brand Icewear introduces its revolutionary Black Sheep Collection to the market. The launch of the Icelandic wool-filled clothing aligns with Iceland's annual sheep round-up,“réttir,” a cultural event that mirrors the essence of Icewear's heritage. The launch also answers a growing call for better use of materials while still meeting the quality and performance demands of outdoor users.

This fall, like the thousand before it, Icelandic farmers gather their sheep from the highlands after a summer of grazing as they free roam. In mid-month September, the sheep are brought back to their farms for the winter. This tradition, called“réttir,” symbolizes the enduring bond between Iceland and its roughly 800,000 sheep. Yes, there are more sheep than inhabitants on the island!

Until the introduction of Icewear's wool-filled outdoor clothing, wool was traditionally knitted, woven, or crocheted. Icewear worked with local production partners to innovate a new way to use wool. This groundbreaking wool insulation would be made from“left-over” wool in yarn production that was previously wasted.

The result was the wool insulation used in the Black Sheep Collection today. The product is greener and more sustainable due to its maximal use of materials, and it gives more back to Icelandic sheep farmers in a way never seen before.

Sheep were brought to Iceland in the 9th century. After over 1,000 years of breeding in isolation, their wool fibers are now unique. Due to the harsh weather conditions, Icelandic sheep have two layers of wool: tog (coarse, long fibers that are water-resistant) and þel (softer, short fibers that offer superior insulation). This combination makes Icelandic wool naturally warm but breathable, water-resistant and antibacterial, and durable.

The German market is known for its active outdoor lifestyle. With cold winters and a strong culture of winter sports all over the picturesque mountains, Icewear's Black Sheep Collection meets the needs of enthusiasts in the German market who look for high-performance outdoor apparel that's lightweight, antibacterial, and temperature regulating. The Black Sheep Collection includes wool insulated winter jackets, vests, and pants.

About Icewear

For over 50 years, Icewear has built a legacy of quality and sustainability in wool clothing and outdoor wear. Icewear has accelerated into a position of leadership in industry innovation with the breakthrough of their sustainable and environmentally conscious wool filling, which was also awarded an OEKO-TEX 100 certification. This confirms that the product is free from harmful substances and meets the highest standard of environmental and social responsibility.

As Icewear participates in réttir this year, as it does every year, the company remains committed to developing state-of-the-art clothing for the Icelandic people and beyond. The launch into the German market is the latest step to bring the unique benefits of Icelandic wool to outdoor enthusiasts everywhere.



Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022