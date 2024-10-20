Raghav Chadha Teases Parineeti On Karwa Chauth

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got married last year in Udaipur, celebrated their second Karwa Chauth in New Delhi on Sunday.

The couple shared photos from celebrations on their respective Instagram accounts. In one of the adorable images, Raghav was seen playfully pulling Parineeti's ponytail. Taking to his Instagram handle, the politician posted series of their candid photos from their Karwa Chauth celebrations and wrote,“I'm so in awe of how you fast all day with such strength and grace. You've put so much love and dedication into this day from sunrise to moonrise. I am so moved... it leaves me wondering how I can ever match that kind of selflessness... Happy Karwa Chauth, my darling Paru! #KarwaChauth.” In one picture, Raghav could be seen breaking her fast by helping her drink water. In the next shot, the couple was smiling and holding hands while taking a stroll in the park. One image captured Parineeti surrounded by other women observing the fast with their sargi thalis. Another candid moment showed them sharing laughter while seated on the lawn. The 'Ishaqzaade' actress wore a rani pink salwar suit for her first Karwa Chauth fast, accessorizing with statement earrings.

Raghav complemented the actress in a pista green kurta pajama and a Nehru jacket. Their coordinated outfits stood out in the photos, and their chemistry was evident. Chopra also shared pictures on her Instagram, captioning,“My moon and my stars ... Happy Karwa Chauth, love of my life!” Earlier, Parineeti posted a sneak peek of her simple mehendi design for the occasion. She traveled from Mumbai to join her husband in New Delhi for Karwa Chauth. Parineeti and Raghav got engaged at Kapurthala House in Delhi in May 2023. They married on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in the film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', directed by Imtiaz Ali. This biographical drama featured Chopra alongside Diljit Dosanjh, who played the iconic folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila.