Amir Arrives In Rome

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Rome Sunday on a state visit to the friendly Italian Republic. His Highness the Amir is accompanied during the visit by HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and an official delegation.

