Shell Pipeline Oil Leak In Singapore Contained

SingaporeL: An oil pipeline belonging to British giant Shell began leaking into the sea on Sunday, Singaporean authorities and the company said, adding that the spill was stopped and cleanup crews deployed.

The spill started Sunday morning on a pipeline running between two islands, Bukom and Bukom Kecil, Singapore's Maritime and Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement.

"The leak was reported to have stopped at source," the MPA said. "Shell has placed containment booms off the site of the leak and has also deployed craft equipped with dispersants to clean up the oil sighted in the vicinity of the leak."

The authority said it also dispatched equipment and a team to help clear the fuel slick, and activated drones and satellite capabilities to monitor the spill.

"Relevant government agencies have been alerted and to report any oil sightings," it said, adding there had been "no new oil sightings" as of Sunday evening.

Shell operates a major oil refinery on Bukom.

The MPA said it has issued "navigational safety broadcasts to ask passing vessels to keep clear of the site" although "there is no impact to navigation safety".

Shell confirmed the leak which it said occurred at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore on Bukom.

The leak was stopped by mid-afternoon, although oil sheens were detected on the water channel between the islands, a Shell spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have activated emergency response specialists to help manage the situation. There are no injuries reported and we have informed the relevant authorities," the spokesperson said.

"The health and safety of our people and the environment are our top priority as we work on resolving this as quickly as possible."

In June, Singapore closed beaches on the resort island of Sentosa after an oil spill caused by an accident at the Pasir Panjang port between a dredger and a stationary bunker vessel.

Clean-up of the affected beaches was completed last month.