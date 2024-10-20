Death Toll Of Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Rises To 2,464

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The number of casualties brought by the Israeli assault on Lebanon has risen to 2,464 fatalities and 11,530 injured.

In a statement on Sunday, the Lebanese of reported that the casualty figure on Saturday, October 19, reached 16 fatalities and 59 of whom 11 fatalities and 27 injured in southern Lebanon, 5 fatalities and 23 injured in Nabatieh and 9 wounded in Beqaa Governorate.

Smoke billows following Israeli bombardment on the hills of the Lebanese village of Kafarshouba in southern Lebanon on October 19, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Since October 2023, Lebanon has been under attack, but in the recent days, Israel stepped up an unprecedented pace of airstrikes and artillery shelling to target Beirut, which resulted in killing and injuring thousands of Lebanese people, in addition to forcing over million to flee their homes.