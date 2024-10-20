Bollywood Wives Celebrate Karva Chauth At Anil And Sunita Kapoor’S House

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Sunita Kapoor, the wife of Anil Kapoor is celebrating Karva Chauth, and wives are lining up at her house for the customary annual Karva Chauth pooja.

Sunita earlier took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her hands adorned with Henna.

Karva Chauth celebrations at the Kapoor house are a ritual for the people. Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Mira Rajput, Lali Dhawan and her daughter-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan, Geeta Basra, Reema Jain and her daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain were snapped arriving at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house to observe Karwa Chauth rituals on Sunday

Raveena Tandon, who shared pictures of herself dressed in an Anarkali suit earlier in the day, wore the same outfit for the celebrations.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram earlier, Raveena wrote on Instagram,“Happy Karva Chauth to my husband! May you live till eternity. Always be fortunate. A lovely day to celebrate love and our families with our friends, and a winding up with a virtual fast breaking. #karwachauth2022 #karwachauth I fast and pray not only for an unseen god , but also for the living souls that make my life complete,with love and laughter, for their health and happiness forever. Hope you all had a great karwachauth and a greater year ahead”.

Actress Shilpa Shetty dropped a video on Instagram in which the women including Mira Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Antara Marwah can be seen performing Karwa Chauth puja. "Happy Karvachauth Ladies. Thank you @kapoor for always organising this so impeccably. Love you, she wrote.

Sunita's elder daughter Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she doesn't follow the tradition. However, she does enjoy the festivities around it. Sonam joined her family on Saturday night to apply mehendi and sit with fellow married women who were observing the fast.

Celebrated in Kartik month during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha, married women observe a nirjal vrat on this day. The fast begins at dawn and follows a feast known as sargi and concludes with the sighting of the moon. After seeing the moon, they are fed food and water by their husbands and then they break their fast.