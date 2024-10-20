Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) Bolsters Industry Backing With Second Wave Of Sponsors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) welcomes a powerhouse lineup of additional sponsors as it gears up for its inaugural event in Dubai this November. This second wave of support underscores the industry's resounding endorsement of CCCC's mission to empower the next generation of crypto influencers.

Aptos , a leading Layer 1 blockchain project, joins the ranks as the Title Sponsor, reinforcing CCCC's mission to inspire innovation, education, and cross-community collaboration.

Bitget , a top-tier crypto exchange and web3 company, steps up as a Platinum Sponsor, demonstrating its dedication to nurturing a vibrant and informed crypto community. TON , the native currency of The Open Network, lends its support as a Gold Sponsor, signaling a united effort to nurture a vibrant blockchain ecosystem.

Backing the event as Silver Sponsors are key players like HTX, Circle, Animoca Brands, Solana Foundation, Morph, WEEX , and more, underscoring the collective industry effort behind CCCC's mission.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from these industry titans,” said Phoebe Peng, spokesperson for CCCC.“Their commitment to CCCC reinforces the crucial role content creators play in shaping the future of crypto. This diverse group of sponsors represents the very heart of our vision: a collaborative ecosystem where innovation thrives.”

Quotes from Title, Platinum and Gold Sponsors

“Aptos is thrilled to be the Title Sponsor of CCCC,” said Avery Ching, Co-Founder and CTO at Aptos Labs.“Empowering content creators to engage and innovate aligns with our mission to provide scalable blockchain technology, paving the way for the future of Web3.”

“Bitget is proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of CCCC,” said Gracy Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Bitget.“We believe in the power of education and fostering a positive dialogue within the crypto space. CCCC provides a valuable platform for content creators to share their knowledge and insights.”

“TON is excited to support CCCC as a Gold Sponsor,” said Jack Booth, co-founder of TON Society.“This event embodies collaboration and innovation – key elements for the continued growth of the blockchain ecosystem.”

Event Overview

CCCC is the premier annual gathering for the crypto community, scheduled for November 8th to 10th in Dubai. It offers a unique platform for content creators, influencers, and KOLs to learn, mingle and grow. Through workshops, panels, and networking opportunities, CCCC empowers attendees to become powerful advocates for crypto adoption.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to register for the event, please users can visit:

About Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC)

CCCC is a team of industry experts and visionaries committed to shaping the future of content creation within the Web3 and crypto sphere. Driven by a shared passion for creating a high-value community, we've curated a campus that promises an experience unlike any other.

For more details about CCCC, users can visit:













