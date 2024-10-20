Gangway collapses on Georgia's Sapelo Island, killing over 7, injuring multiple

(MENAFN) At least seven people have died, and several others were critically injured after a gangway collapsed at a landing dock on Sapelo Island, off the coast of Georgia, according to state authorities. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reported that around 20 people fell into the water when the gangway collapsed on Saturday afternoon.



Among the injured, six people are in critical condition, and two others were airlifted to hospitals for treatment, said Capt. Chris Hodge of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Emergency crews, including local authorities, the Georgia State Patrol, and the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the 911 call at around 3:50 p.m. Boats equipped with sonar and helicopters were used to rescue and locate those who had fallen into the water.



The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, and an engineering team is on its way to assess the site, according to Hodge. President Joe Biden expressed his condolences in a statement, saying the incident had turned what was supposed to be a joyous celebration of Gullah-Geechee culture into a tragedy.



Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also shared his grief over the incident, asking for prayers for the victims and their families. The collapse occurred during a cultural day celebration on the island, located about 70 miles south of Savannah, Georgia.

