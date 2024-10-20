Cyclone Dana: TN To Witness Heavy Rains On Oct 23

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted a low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23, bringing heavy rains to many districts of Tamil Nadu.

The cyclone has been named 'Dana'.

The RMC said that a yellow alert has been issued for several districts following the rains due to Cyclone Dana.

The Weather Department said that an Upper Air Cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea has moved to the north Andaman Sea on Sunday.

The department said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours.

“This low pressure is very likely to move northwestwards and reach north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24,” the department said.

The cyclonic circulation over the sea has been causing moderate rainfalls in Chennai and adjoining districts including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

The Weather Department added that this wet spell is likely to continue for the next few days and could bring down the maximum and minimum temperatures.

It also advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea until further notice as strong winds with a speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph are likely to prevail over the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Camorin area.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rains on October 21 at isolated places over the ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tirupur and in the districts of Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, and Perambalur.

A flood alert has been issued in the Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu, through which the Thenpennai River flows. The respective district administrations have issued the alert.

Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) dam, 2,000 cusecs of water have been released from the dam. A flood alert has also been issued for the Harur and Pappireddipatti areas.

Fire and Rescue Services, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are on standby. The continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of the Thenpennai River has led to a significant increase in the water inflow levels at the KRP dam.