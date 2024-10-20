Israeli army ‘checks possibility’ it murdered Hamas chief

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that they are investigating the possibility of having killed Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, during a recent operation in Gaza. The military indicated that Sinwar could be among three reportedly killed in a confrontation at an undisclosed location. The IDF is collaborating with the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) to confirm the identities of those involved, emphasizing that, at this point, they cannot definitively verify whether Sinwar was among the casualties.



Sinwar has been leading Hamas in Gaza since early 2017 and took full control of the group’s political bureau in August, following the assassination of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran. He is viewed as a key figure in orchestrating the October 7 attack on southern Israel, which escalated the ongoing conflict. Alongside Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas's military wing, the Ezzedeen al-Qassam Brigades, Sinwar is believed to be a principal architect of the recent hostilities. While Israel has claimed to have killed Deif in an airstrike earlier this year, the militant group has denied this assertion.



Graphic, unverified images circulating online reportedly depict Sinwar's body, partially buried in rubble, showing multiple signs of trauma, including an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Media reports indicate that the body has been taken by the military for DNA testing in order to confirm whether it indeed belongs to the Hamas leader.



As the situation develops, the implications of Sinwar's potential death on the ongoing conflict and the dynamics within Hamas are yet to be seen. The IDF's investigation underscores the complexities of warfare in the region and the critical importance of intelligence in addressing key leadership figures within militant organizations.

MENAFN20102024000045015687ID1108799095