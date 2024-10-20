Takeda Receives Prestigious Recognitions: The Best Workplace Certificate GCC 2024 and the Best Workplace for Women GCC 2024

(MENAFN- Fleishman Hillard) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 October 2024: Takeda Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has been honored with the “Best Workplace GCC 2024” and the “Best Workplace for Women GCC 2024” certifications. These prestigious accolades are a testament to Takeda’s ongoing commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and supportive workplace culture.



The “Best Workplace” award recognizes organizations that excel in creating an exceptional employee experience through engagement, development, and overall workplace satisfaction. The “Best Workplace for Women” award particularly highlights Takeda’s dedication to promoting gender equality, diversity, and a supportive environment for female employees.



Takeda, which has been offering life-changing treatments for 243 years with the vision of a Better Health for People and a Brighter Future for the World, puts creating an inclusive and inspiring work environment where its employees can realize their potential at the core of its human resources policy. Investing in the continuous development of its employees with its commitment to science and innovation, Takeda has implemented a personalized training application by providing its employees with various training and development platforms that they can access at any time. This embodies the company’s values of Takeda-ism (Integrity, Fairness, Honesty, and Perseverance) and its PTRB (Patient, Trust, Reputation, Business) decision making.



Focusing on the happiness of its employees and constantly advancing the corporate culture, Takeda GCC has provided its employees with a unique employee experience, earning the Best Workplace and Best Workplace for Women awarded certificates.



Commenting on the occasion, Jala Ashraf, HR Director of Takeda Eurasia, Middle East & Africa, expressed her gratitude and pride in receiving these recognitions: “This is testament to our dedication to our core values of respect, integrity, and unwavering commitment to our employees. At Takeda, we strive to create a nurturing work environment that supports the personal and professional growth of every team member. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace not only enhances our organizational strength but also inspires innovation and excellence.” In line with its mission, Takeda continues to prioritize initiatives that support employee well-being, career development, and work-life balance. The company also emphasizes the importance of transparent communication, mutual respect, and trust among its employees, further strengthening its workplace culture. Jala added, “Our success is a reflection of the collective efforts of our dedicated team members. Their feedback, engagement, and unwavering support play a crucial role in shaping our work environment. We are committed to sustaining this positive momentum and continuing to be a leader in fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace.”







