QCB Governor Meets Chernin Group Co-Founder

Governor of Qatar Central (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Authority H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani held bilateral meetings, during his visit to New York, with Peter Chernin, Co-founder and Partner of Chernin Group, and William Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic. The two meetings focused on significant global and investment trends.

