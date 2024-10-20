QCB Governor Meets Chernin Group Co-Founder
QNA
Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar investment Authority H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani held bilateral meetings, during his visit to New York, with Peter Chernin, Co-founder and Partner of Chernin Group, and William Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic. The two meetings focused on significant global financial and investment trends.
