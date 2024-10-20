Three Killed, Eight Injured In Mass Shooting In US Mississippi

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three people were killed and eight others by gunfire in the US State of Mississippi at a party to celebrate a school's victory on Saturday.

Two 19-year-olds and a 25-year-old were killed in the incident, which involved at least two shooters, local said.

Those injured had been airlifted to a hospital.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March confirmed to CNN the shooting took place on a trail outside Lexington early Saturday morning.

Anywhere from 200 to 300 people were on the trail celebrating, and the gunfire sent them fleeing, the sheriff said.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, with the motives behind the shooting still unclear.

The United States frequently witnesses shooting incidents for various reasons, and the issue of widespread gun ownership remains one of the most controversial issues there.

On June 25, 2022, US President Joe Biden signed into law a bipartisan gun bill aimed at regulating gun ownership in the US.

