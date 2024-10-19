The Ninth Edition Of The Cairo International Woodshow Is Set To Launch In November

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The highly anticipated ninth edition of the Cairo International Wood and Wood Machinery Show is set to take place from November 28 to 30 at the Cairo International and Centre in Nasr City. This prestigious WoodShow will bring together leading manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers from around the globe to showcase the latest wooden products, innovations, and technologies.

Organised by Strategic Exhibitions and as part of the "International Wood and Wood Machinery Exhibition" series, the Cairo International WoodShow stands as the leading Exhibition Platform for Wood, Furniture & Woodworking Machinery Industry in MENA Region. Over the course of three days, this exhibition is expected to attract more than 11,000 visitors and over 184 exhibitors from 75 different countries worldwide.

Hossam Kobaisi, the Director General of Strategic Conferences and Exhibitions (Egypt), highlighted the event's significance as the leading specialised trade platform for the wood sector in Middle East and North African region.

Kobaisi stated: " The exhibition attracts extensive participation from prominent companies in the wood and wood machinery industries across various countries. It features a wide array of products and services, including woodworking machines, finishing tools, diverse wooden products, and cutting-edge technological solutions in automation and robotics that enhance product efficiency and quality. We eagerly anticipate welcoming exhibitors and visitors from around the world to contribute to the development of the wood industry in Egypt and the broader region. "

In parallel with the ninth edition of the Cairo International WoodShow, the second edition of the Interntional Glass Show (IGS) will also be held, showcasing the latest developments and trends in the glass sector. In Addition to the WoodShow and IGS, the Cairo International Furniture Accessories & Components & Semi-Finished Products Show (CIFAC) will also take place, highlighting furniture technologies, accessories, and innovative brands in the field.

It is worth noting that the Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences is also organising the 21st edition of Dubai International Wood and Wood Machinery Exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE, from April 14 to 16, 2025. Additionally, the second edition of the Saudi International Wood and Wood Machinery Exhibition will also be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from September 7 to 9, 2025.

